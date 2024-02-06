This Utah city is one of the most welcoming in the world

Travel can be about more than just getting away. It can be about fully experiencing and understanding a new destination. The more welcoming a city, the more opportunity visitors have to immerse themselves. Booking.com has revealed the world’s most welcoming cities, and just one U.S. city made the list of the top 10.

Moab, Utah—a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts—ranked the sixth most welcoming city in the world. Flanked by amazing red rock formations, natural sandstone arches and mesas, Moab’s landscape is out-of-this-world. The city offers easy access to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks as well as the Colorado River for rafting and kayaking. Aside from the adventure, Moab offers plenty of charm, with boutiques, cafes, breweries and even fine dining options. Come nighttime, the surrounding region offers some of the darkest skies in the U.S., perfect for stargazing.

“Whether it’s a tip on hidden local gems to explore at the car rental counter or a personalized welcome note from an apartment owner with recommendations for the best spots in the neighborhood to grab a bite, our partners make trips more memorable and enjoyable for our customers each and every day,” Arjan Dijk, SVP and chief marketing officer for Booking.com, said in a release.

The rankings are based on nearly 310 million verified reviews of accommodations with awards for staffing and hospitality. The destinations offer more than a place to stay—they are deemed welcoming, warm and authentic.

Find the full list of the most welcoming cities in the world here.