This Utah ranch was named the best campground in the U.S.

Looking to explore the great outdoors this summer? Campsite review and booking platform Hipcamp features more than 500,000 properties—including spots for tent camping, RV-ing and glamping—to help you find your campsite. Each year they bestow awards on the campsites that stand out as the best of the best. Despite fierce competition, Hipcamp has determined the best all-around campground in the U.S., and it’s located in Utah.

The annual Hipcamp Awards celebrate top-performing Hipcamp Hosts and properties, and highlight stellar experiences. After selecting the top three standout campgrounds, Hipcamp determined that Zion Wright Family Ranch Eco-Camp, which overlooks Zion National Park, comes out on top. From this ranch-turned campground, campers enjoy solitude (the campground is set on 1200 protected acres) and stunning views of Zion’s steep red cliffs. There are two canvas glamping tents available to rent, plus spots for tents and RVs—all dispersed across the property. The ranch is pet-friendly, and when not visiting the national park, you can take a horseback ride with the owner.

Hipcamp’s number two campsite is Cedar Bloom in Oregon. Located on 100 acres off the Redwood Highway, Cedar Bloom features RV sites, dispersed camping, A-frame cabins, a vintage trailer, a “gnome dome” in the forest and a dome overlooking a river. At number three is Finnon Lake Recreation Area in California. This campground is situated on a private lake, perfect for enjoying water activities like swimming and fishing. There’s also an 18-hole disc golf course.

The awards also honor 17 runner-up properties across the U.S. from Wyoming and Washington to Texas and North Carolina. Find the full list of award-winners on the Hipcamp website.