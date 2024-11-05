When you plan a cruise vacation, consider your ship not only your transportation but also your floating hotel. Of course, most people think the ports of call are the highlight of your trip, but to maximize the value of your vacation, don’t make the mistake of overlooking all that your ship has to offer.

RECOMMENDED: The four things I always pay extra for when I cruise

Most cruises are a mix of port days—when your ship docks at the places you visit—and sea days, which are sailing days. On port days, most cruisers venture on land to enjoy immersive experiences, while on sea days cruisers have the opportunity to do as much or as little on your ship. Here are three ways to elevate your sea days so you can get to know your ship better and maximize you time onboard.

Find new ways to get active

The food is abundant and delicious on your cruise ship, and if you feel like you’re over-indulging, getting your steps in and sneaking in a workout is easy to do. Ships boast fitness centers with cardio equipment, free weights and more. You can also inquire at the gym about fitness class, yoga or other special sessions. On sea days, you can visit the fitness center and many are located with direct sea views. Another way to stay active on your ship is to walk on a track. Most cruise ships have designated tracks where guests walk, jog or run, so find out where the walking track is and breathe in the open air and walk with the wind in your hair. Your ship most likely also has sports courts and games planned on sea days to stay active.

Chill in the spa—but book ASAP

Sea days are also an ideal opportunity to plan a spa treatment like a massage, body treatment, facial or manicure and pedicure. Predictably, spa treatments are popular on sea days, so when you board the ship, try and make your spa appointments early. The spa is also a place where you can likely spend time in thermal suites, plunge pools and quiet rooms where you can revel in your relaxation. There are also opportunities to spend time with your sweetheart of travel companions. Consider a couple’s massage, side-by-side pedicures, or, after private treatments, meet up in the spa pools for conversation.

Take advantage of special sea-day ship programming and food and drink deals

On sea days, your ship will increase activities, experiences, and programming, so your cruise will be even more enriching. Think lectures, games, Bingo sessions, and afternoon concerts. In addition, dining venues may offer sea-day lunches. Be sure to check your app or cruise newsletter to learn about all the sea-day activities. If you want to chill on your sea day and seek the sun, then the pool and sun decks are a perfect way to spend your sailing day. Most cruise ships have music at the pool, drink specials, and some lines have group volleyball games, contests and fitness classes in the pool like aerobics.

The way you spend your sea day is your decision, but the best advice I have from an experienced cruiser is to look at the horizon, take in the sea views, and enjoy your trip. It goes by fast.