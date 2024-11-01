A cruise vacation not only offers profound value, but also the opportunity to visit several destinations in one trip. When you are researching your itinerary options, a port-intensive cruise can allow you the chance to see several different ports, immerse yourself in those ports, and reduce your travel time reaching different places.

RECOMMENDED: These are the four things I always pay extra for on a cruise

Most often, your ship will arrive in the morning and will depart in the late afternoon giving you ample time to explore your port, plan a full-day excursion and allow crossing those destinations off your bucket list. So, if you’re planning a Caribbean cruise and you’d like to experience a port-intensive sailing choose one with more days in port than at sea. If you’re sailing the Mediterranean Sea in Europe, opt for an itinerary that allows you to capture authentic experiences in European ports. Here are four reasons to consider booking a port-intensive cruise.

You'll end up spending less on flights

If you’re flying to South Florida or another U.S. cruise port to start your cruise, when you have a port-intensive itinerary, you visit several islands with only one flight. And, with the rising cost of flights, this point even works more in your favor. You can visit spots like St. Thomas, The Bahamas, St. Thomas Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Aruba, and Belize in a port-intensive sailing. So, think about what it’s like to pay for only one flight, unpack once and visit all these places. You win for sure with a land-heavy cruise.

You can enjoy foodie adventures off and on the ship

Most cruise lines incorporate local flavors into their onboard menus. For example, for a tropical cruise, highlights could include jerk dishes, Mexican selections and island-inspired cuisine. In this way, you are not only are you an island-hopper, you’re a foodie too. For European sailings, your dining room’s changing selections will highlight where your ship visits. Think Italian specialties, French desserts or Spanish tapas. So the more places your ship goes, the more you can savor.

RECOMMENDED: Here's why you should splurge on a cruise cabin

You are getting more bang for your buck

Vacations are the present you give yourself, and we all try to get the most value we can. So, a port-intensive cruise is smart trip planning. You reduce travel hassles, spend less on travel, visit more places, and streamline your travels. All these reasons add up to saving money before you go, so you can use all that money you’re saving on excursions, dining at local restaurants, and shopping while in port.

You can skip a port and enjoy a less crowded ship

If you’re an experienced cruiser and you’ve been to familiar ports in the Caribbean, you may want to skip a repeat port. When you stay on the ship on a port day, you can get a prime seat at the pool with no problem, and also can retreat to the spa for pure relaxation. And, most cruise lines offer port-day spa specials so it’s really a win-win. Keep in mind, with port-intensive cruises, your sea days are reduced, so when you skip a day in port, you can truly enjoy your ship’s amenities without the crowds.