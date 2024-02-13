The latest Disney news arrives, fittingly, on Mardi Gras Day. The Magic Kingdom in Florida is getting closer to letting the good times roll with the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The New Orleans-inspired ride, based on The Princess and the Frog, will open to the public this summer.

The much-anticipated new ride will replace Splash Mountain and bring more of Tiana’s story to life. The basic concept of the ride—a boat ride with a big drop at the end—will remain the same, but refreshed with a new story and characters. Featuring plenty of music authentic to the New Orleans area plus favorite songs from the film, it’s sure to be a real bayou party.

Throughout the musical journey, you’ll encounter bayou critters—made from natural materials found in the bayou—including an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and more. Float through moss-draped cypress trees along the bayou and look out for animatronic figures from the moving. Tiana and Louis the alligator are there, along with Mama Odie, Eudora, Charlotte, Prince Ralphie, Prince Naveen, and others.

As you wait in line for the ride, you’ll enjoy art from New Orleans and Louisiana artists as well as the scent of frying beignets.

The ride opens at Walt Disney Resort in Florida in the summer of 2024 and later in the year at Disneyland Park in California.