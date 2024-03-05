Travel warning issued for Mexico ahead of spring break

The U.S. is encouraging travelers to be aware during the holiday season

Spring break is fast approaching and throngs of visitors are planning vacations in Mexico, a popular spot for rowdy spring break celebrations. In advance of the holiday, the U.S. has issued a travel warning for Mexico to encourage travelers to be safe and aware.

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico, does not warn of a specific threat, it serves as a reminder to spring breakers to be smart and aware to avoid crime and other issues in the country.

The embassy warns that “crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations. Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations.” The warning calls out popular destinations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, “especially after dark.”

Visitors are reminded that drug possession and use—including medical marijuana—is illegal in Mexico, and that they should be aware of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and unregulated alcohol that may be contaminated. The warning includes other safety tips like limiting the amount of cash you carry, avoiding rip tides when swimming and information about enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts, notify people at home of your plans and make it easier to find you in case of emergency.

Different regions of Mexico are classified under different warning levels by the State Department. Travelers can “exercise normal precautions” when visiting the Campeche and Yucatan states, while visitors to destinations like Baja California Sur, Mexico City and Quintana Roo should “exercise increased caution.” The State Department encourages travelers to reconsider visiting the state of Jalisco, due to widespread crime and kidnapping.

View the full advisory here and find other travel warnings on the State Department website.