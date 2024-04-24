United States
Santa Monica
Photograph: Shutterstock/Travel StockSanta Monica beach and the Pacific Ocean before sunset

Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024 reveal the top hotels in the U.S.

Three new categories are included this year

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
The reviewers have spoken: Tripadvisor has revealed the 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards. The awards, given to the top one percent of the 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor, represent the absolute best places to stay in the world. While no U.S. hotels made the cut for best in the world, the best U.S. hotels are certainly high in the rankings. The awards this year also include three new best hotel categories: pet-friendly, sustainable and wellness-focused.

The number one hotel in the U.S. is the Shore Hotel in Santa Monica. Located within walking distance from the Santa Monica Pier, this eco-friendly boutique hotel offers ocean views, premium amenities, and personalized attention from staff. At number two is the Luma Hotel in Times Square, followed by FivePine Lodge & Spa in Oregon, The Bryant Park Hotel in NYC and Hotel Emma in San Antonio.

The awards are also given in categories including luxury, B&Bs and inns, family-friendly, and more. New this year are the awards given to the best pet-friendly hotels, most sustainable hotels, and hotels with a focus on wellness. The best pet-friendly hotel in the U.S. is Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. Pets are on every floor and in the outdoor garden sitting area. No U.S. hotel has made it to the top 10 list for wellness or sustainability, but the awards are bucket-list worthy for international travel.

"Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travelers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience," said Dan Mitchell, vice president and general manager hotels, Tripadvisor.

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. View all the awards for Best of the Best Hotels in all categories here.

