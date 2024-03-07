Heads up spring breakers: the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is predicting an even busier spring break travel season this year as more people head out to hit the beach or travel to other relaxing destinations. The agency is preparing for the rush, and offers tips to make sure you get through security quickly so you can be on your way to sun and fun.

Peak spring break travel season begins around March 7 and continues through March 25. TSA expects to see travel volumes up significantly from 2023.

"TSA screened a record number of passengers in 2023, and we expect that trend to continue this year," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "So far in 2024, travel volumes are trending at nearly 6% above the same period in 2023. We always work closely with our airline and airport partners to plan for and meet the increasing travel demand while doing our best to maintain our wait times of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes."

To ensure easy passage through security before your spring break flight, TSA has shared a number of helpful tips:

Start with an empty bag so you don’t inadvertently bring along prohibited items.

Remember to bring only liquids that are 3.4 ounces or less and pack them in a one quart-sized bag if you’re carrying on

Leave the guns at home.

Bring valid ID. Many airports now have facial recognition technology, but you can provide your ID if you do not want to be photographed.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck to get through security faster—no taking off your shoes and the laptop stays in your bag!

Arrive early. Allow plenty of time to get to the airport, park, return a car, check your bags or whatever else you may encounter.

Call ahead if you need assistance. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call

the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227.

Got questions? You can ask TSA directly by messaging @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger. You can also send a text directly to 275-872 ("AskTSA") on any mobile device.

Find more information on airport security screening at tsa.gov.