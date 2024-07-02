Subscribe
TSA PreCheck welcomes these new airlines to its lineup

Four major flagship carriers just added a TSA PreCheck option

Amanda Mactas
Amanda Mactas
TSA PreCheck Global Entry
TSA PreCheck is a godsend to travelers looking to save time standing in lines at the airport. In fact, according to the organization, TSA members take a mere 10 minutes or less to go through security on average. When you’re accustomed to streamlined security procedures and then book on an airline that doesn’t implement TSA PreCheck service, the struggle is real. Luckily, four new airlines are joining the ranks of TSA PreCheck service, which carries the total number of participating airlines to over 100.

Aer Lingus, Air New Zealand, Ethiopian Airlines, and Saudia are the new airlines that are now offering TSA PreCheck to their passengers—all of which are flagship carriers to their corresponding countries. Now passengers on these airlines will be able to benefit from all of the perks that PreCheck offers, including not only a separate lane for security but no need to take off belts or shoes or remove your laptops and tablets from your carry-ons.

International travelers can rest easy knowing that the pre-flight rush to get to the airport, through security, and to their gate can go a little more smoothly with these added airlines.

