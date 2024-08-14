Rats—put away that full-sized shampoo bottle and get the travel-sized one instead. Although, as recently as last month, there had been optimism surrounding the idea that we could take big liquids through the TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports, it looks like that won’t be happening until 2040, according to Travel & Leisure. We’ll have to stick with our liquids of 3.4 ounces or less for another 16 years.

Over in England and the E.U., some airports had had success installing CT (computed tomography) machines that did an excellent job of screening for liquid explosives. That created the expectation that passengers soon would be released from distilling liquids into tiny bottles trapped in Ziploc bags. But unfortunately, the powers-that-be across the pond are sticking to the 3-1-1 rule of (roughly) 3 ounces into one bag that is 1 quart sized.

It’s estimated that it will take until the year 2040 for the U.S. to install CT machines in its 2,000 screening lanes across 430 airports. That means newborns will be in high school by the time we can lug that full-sized Ouai through security. Ah well. We can focus for now on bringing through what we can, such as live Maine lobsters and the microwave in which to melt the butter.