Two eclipses will be visible in the U.S. this month: here’s where will have the best views

Earth is experiencing two major eclipses in October, but not everyone in the U.S. will have a good view of the action.

The first celestial occurrence takes place on October 14, when an annular solar eclipse will be visible from eight states in the southwestern U.S. This type of solar eclipse is also called a "ring of fire," when the moon moves slightly away from Earth and creates a thin, glowing circle around the sun. The best place to see the "ring of fire" is Texas but seven other states will have a good view, including Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. Sightings will begin in Oregon at approximately 9:20am PDT and continue until about noon CDT in southeastern Texas.

As with any solar eclipse, wearing the proper eyewear is paramount. Regular sunglasses won't cut it if you're trying to look directly into the sun. You'll need special eyewear for solar events, so be sure to procure a pair before next Saturday.

On October 28, a partial lunar eclipse—the second of 2023—will occur over most of Africa, Europe and Asia. Sadly, folks in the U.S. will not be able to see the moon enter into Earth's shadow. However, if seeing a partial lunar eclipse is on your bucket list, there's still time to book a last-minute trip abroad.