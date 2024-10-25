Tyler, the Creator announces Chromakopia World Tour: what to know about dates, tickets, presale

Rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator will head out on tour in 2025 in support of his upcoming album Chromakopia. Chromakopia: The World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota in February, and will make stops across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Chromakopia is set to be released on October 28.

Tyler, the Creator U.S. Tour Dates

February 4: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

February 6: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

February 8: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

February 11: Denver at Ball Arena

February 14: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

February 17: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

February 20: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

February 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

February 24: Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

February 26: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

March 2: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

March 5: San Francisco at Chase Center

March 7: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 9: San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 12: Phoenix at Footprint Center

March 15: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

March 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center

March 19: Houston at Toyota Center

March 21: Atlanta at State Farm Arena

March 22: Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

March 24: Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

March 28: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

March 29: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

April 1: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

June 27: Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center

June 28: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 30: Chicago at United Center

July 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

July 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

July 8: Boston at TD Garden

July 11: Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

July 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center

July 14: New York City at Madison Square Garden

July 17: Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

July 27: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

When do Chromakopia tickets go on sale?

Chromakopia Tour tickets go on sale at 10am local time on November 1.

When does the Chromakopia presale start?

American Express card holders can purchase presale tickets on Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time here. Everyone else can register for presale ticket access at chromakopiatour.com/register starting Wednesday, October 30 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 31 at 10pm local time.

How much are tickets to Chromakopia?

Ticket prices will vary by venue.

Who will be the supporting acts on the Chromakopia tour?

Tyler, the Creator is touring with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.