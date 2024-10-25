Tyler, the Creator announces Chromakopia World Tour: what to know about dates, tickets, presale

Rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator will head out on tour in 2025 in support of his upcoming album Chromakopia. Chromakopia: The World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota in February, and will make stops across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Chromakopia is set to be released on October 28.
Tyler, the Creator U.S. Tour Dates
February 4: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
February 6: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
February 8: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
February 11: Denver at Ball Arena
February 14: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
February 17: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
February 20: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
February 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
February 24: Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena
February 26: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
March 2: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena
March 5: San Francisco at Chase Center
March 7: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 9: San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 12: Phoenix at Footprint Center
March 15: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
March 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center
March 19: Houston at Toyota Center
March 21: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
March 22: Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center
March 24: Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
March 28: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
March 29: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
April 1: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
June 27: Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center
June 28: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 30: Chicago at United Center
July 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
July 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
July 8: Boston at TD Garden
July 11: Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
July 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center
July 14: New York City at Madison Square Garden
July 17: Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
July 27: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
When do Chromakopia tickets go on sale?
Chromakopia Tour tickets go on sale at 10am local time on November 1.
When does the Chromakopia presale start?
American Express card holders can purchase presale tickets on Tuesday, October 29 at 10am local time here. Everyone else can register for presale ticket access at chromakopiatour.com/register starting Wednesday, October 30 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 31 at 10pm local time.
How much are tickets to Chromakopia?
Ticket prices will vary by venue.
Who will be the supporting acts on the Chromakopia tour?
Tyler, the Creator is touring with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.