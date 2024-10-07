Subscribe
U.S. Daylight Saving ends next month—here’s when to ‘fall back’

Mark your calendars for the next time change

Daylight Saving Time - Fall
Photograph: Shutterstock/Berit Kessler
It’s that time of year again, when you have to adjust your clock and adapt to another time change. Despite efforts to make daylight saving time permanent, it’s going to end next month. You (should) know the drill: “Spring Forward, Fall Back.” If that little rhyme doesn’t do the trick, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming time change.

When does daylight saving end in the U.S.?

Daylight saving time begins the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday of November. So this year, daylight saving time ends at 2am on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Which U.S. states observe daylight saving?

All 50 U.S. states except Arizona and Hawaii observe daylight saving time. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, The Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Do we lose or gain an hour of sleep?

We will gain a precious hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Do I turn the clock back or forwards?

In the fall we “fall back” which means you turn the clock back an hour.

Why do we ‘fall back’ in the U.S.?

The impetus for this time adjustment is so that we gain an hour in November to have more daylight in the winter mornings. In the spring, the time change is done to add more daylight in the evenings.

When does daylight saving start again?

Daylight saving time will begin again on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

