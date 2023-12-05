United States
Uber Festive Fleet
Photograph: Courtesy Uber

Uber introduces a Festive Fleet of party buses just for the holidays

Buses decked out with lights, karaoke machines and holiday photo props will be available in five cities

Gerrish Lopez
Uber is celebrating the holidays with a fleet of festive charter buses decked out so you and your friends can ride in style to your next holiday party. The rideshare company’s special buses come complete with karaoke machines, twinkling lights and holiday props for festive photo ops.

The holiday-themed charter buses are available from December 11 to 17 in NYC, LA, D.C., Miami and Chicago. Rides must be booked between December 5 and 11. Each bus can accommodate up to 27 people, and the on-board amenities will get the whole crew in the mood for a party. Riders in other cities can get 10% off Uber Charter bookings between December 5 and 17 with promo code “FESTIVE10”.

“It’s always better to go together—especially during the holidays,” said Sean Pritchard, Operations Lead, Uber Charter.

In addition to the holiday charter buses, Uber is offering experiences that will bring even more holiday cheer throughout the season:

Beginning December 12, Uber One members can order a A Very Grinchmas Kit via Uber Eats. The kit includes a gingerbread version of Cindy-Lou’s Who-ville House to build, Whoville character cookies, and a hot cocoa recipe.

In Los Angeles, Miami and D.C., Uber Eats delivery robots will be dressed up as reindeer for the holidays.

Store Pickups via Uber Connect will make holiday shopping easy. Order an item from a store and an Uber courier can pick it up and deliver it wherever you want it to-go. Uber Connect service can also arrange to pick up as many as five prepaid and sealed packages and take them to a post office, UPS or FedEx store. Uber One Members will enjoy free package returns through the first week of January 2024.

Find full details here.

