Uber just rolled out shuttle service for cheaper rides, plus more new features

Uber is offering a new way to get to the airport and major events

Getting to the airport is never cheap. And you can’t cram enough friends in a cab or rideshare to make getting to a concert or sporting event cheap either. Well, Uber has just announced a new feature that will make getting to the airport or major events a whole lot easier and cheaper: Uber Shuttle.

Uber Shuttle will allow you to reserve a seat in advance on a shuttle to a single destination. This new feature will make a ride to the airport even cheaper than Uber Share, because the cost is split between more people—anywhere from 14 to 55, depending on the size of the shuttle (shuttle size will depend on the venue, route, time of day, projected demand and local regulations). The list of cities where Uber Shuttle for airports has not been released yet, and the service may look different depending on the city.

Uber is also partnering with Live Nation to offer shuttle service to concerts and other major events at select venues such as Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Star Lake Amphitheater in Pittsburgh and PNC Pavilion in Charlotte and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The company also announced an expansion to Uber Health, adding an Uber Caregiver feature. This new feature allows you to add a designated person to your profile. This person can access certain features on the app, including the ability to book and monitor rides to doctor appointments or order deliveries of medical supplies and groceries.

Uber Eats is expanding too, with the addition of Costco to the service in select locations, and Costco members can save 20 percent on Uber One memberships. Starting in the Fall, college students can also save on Uber One memberships, with a discounted monthly cost of $4.99. Other perks include 10 percent off eligible Uber Eats orders, a $0 delivery fee and 6 percent cash back on late-night rides.

Lastly, Uber Eats is set to unveil Uber Lists in July in New York City. This feature allows users to provide curated food recommendations and discover recommendations from others.

Find out more about Uber’s new features—unveiled at its annual Go-Get product showcase—here.