United flights to Rome are on sale now for a limited time

If you hadn’t thought about the Roman Empire in a while, surely the great power came to mind in the past week as #romanempire surged on TikTok. The trend revealed that men think about the Roman Empire more often than expected. United Airlines has stepped up with a flash sale to get people to visit Rome IRL, and you’ll want to jump on these fares—starting at $561 round trip—ASAP.

According to a TikTok post, United wants people to “stop thinking about it and just go there.” The Roman Empire may have fallen, but remnants of the once-great power are still visible throughout the city. There’s nothing like being there in person to absorb the eons of history on display, and United can get you there on a budget.

The current sale is valid for basic economy flights from cities across the U.S. to Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport. Among other restrictions, you must depart the U.S. on a Sunday-Wednesday and return on a Tuesday-Friday (a Sunday stay is required). The sale is valid on travel between October 1 and March 31. Outbound travel blackout dates include November 20 and 21 and December 24-29. Return travel blackout dates include January 8 and 9, 2024.

Tickets must be purchased by September 26.