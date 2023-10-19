United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Halloween Horror Nights
PhotographL Courtesy Universal Studios HollywoodStranger Things 4

Universal to unleash a year-round horror experience in Vegas

Bone-chilling scares are not just for Halloween anymore

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Can’t get enough of haunted happenings during Halloween? Hot on the heels of their latest Halloween Horror Nights offerings, Universal has announced its first permanent horror experience is coming to Las Vegas. Universal Horror Unleashed will offer immersive, bone-chilling action for horror enthusiasts all year.

Though details are scarce—the opening date has not been set—the unveiling of the name has already set spines a-tingling. If it’s anything like their popular Horror Nights, Universal Horror Unleashed will be packed with serious scares. The attraction will feature multiple horror experiences, horror-themed restaurants and bars, and of course, plenty of sure-to-be-amazing merch. The experience will be regularly updated and will host seasonal events so you can get your scream on again and again.

"Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre," Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round."

Universal Horror Unleashed will anchor an expansion of Las Vegas’s AREA15 entertainment district. Horror fans are no doubt anxious to hear more; Universal Destinations & Experiences “looks forward to sharing additional details as plans for Universal Horror Unleashed continue to develop.”

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.