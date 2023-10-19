Universal to unleash a year-round horror experience in Vegas

Can’t get enough of haunted happenings during Halloween? Hot on the heels of their latest Halloween Horror Nights offerings, Universal has announced its first permanent horror experience is coming to Las Vegas. Universal Horror Unleashed will offer immersive, bone-chilling action for horror enthusiasts all year.

Though details are scarce—the opening date has not been set—the unveiling of the name has already set spines a-tingling. If it’s anything like their popular Horror Nights, Universal Horror Unleashed will be packed with serious scares. The attraction will feature multiple horror experiences, horror-themed restaurants and bars, and of course, plenty of sure-to-be-amazing merch. The experience will be regularly updated and will host seasonal events so you can get your scream on again and again.

"Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre," Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round."

Universal Horror Unleashed will anchor an expansion of Las Vegas’s AREA15 entertainment district. Horror fans are no doubt anxious to hear more; Universal Destinations & Experiences “looks forward to sharing additional details as plans for Universal Horror Unleashed continue to develop.”