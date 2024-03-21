United States
Timeout

Cabin
Photographer: Shutterstock/givaga

VRBO has revealed its top vacation rentals for 2024

From cottages to villas, these stunning spots are a true escape

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Where you stay on vacation can be as important as the destination. Even if your focus is seeing the sights, a cozy or luxurious (or both) place to relax and rest your head at the end of the day can take your vacation over the top. Vacation rental platform VRBO has released its annual list of its top vacation rentals in the country (plus one bonus property in Mexico), and each one is so amazing you’ll want to book it and stay put the whole time.

From villas and cottages to cabins and lake houses, these rentals have positive reviews, received a 4.9 rating or higher, have standout amenities and Premier Host status. They are located across the country, from California to Florida. Each one is unique in design, offering a truly relaxing escape.

On the list, you’ll find a Wine Country villa in Glenn Ellen, California, that features a yoga studio, gym, pool, library, game room, and wine cave. A palatial estate in Sedona, Arizona, boasts a resort-style patio, an infinity pool, a waterfall feature, and an outdoor fireplace. It also offers easy access to the best attractions in Sedona and nearby Coconino National Forest trails. A cabin in Montana near Big Sky Resort, overlooking Beehive Basin, has a gourmet kitchen and floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Find the full list of these amazing vacation rentals—and start planning your next retreat—on the VRBO website.

