Wendy’s is giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year

Debating whether you should add fries to that order? Every Friday at Wendy’s, the answer is a resounding “yes.” That’s right, Wendy’s is giving away free fries with any purchase every Friday for the rest of the year. The promotion starts this Friday, April 19 and will last for 36 more fry-tastic Fridays in 2024.

You’ll find the free fries offer in the Wendy’s app. This deal has no restrictions other than a single purchase, so you can get any size fries for free with a purchase of any amount, no minimum. Use the offer in a restaurant or for a mobile order and you’ll be chowing down on hot and crispy fries in no time. You can claim the offer again and again, every Fryday the rest of the year.

A Wendy’s burger with fries is the classic pairing for this deal, but dipping fries in a Frosty makes for an extra special hot and cold treat. Wendy’s just introduced the new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, so be sure to reserve one of your Fridays for sampling this new duo. Fries and a burger, fries and a Baconator, fries and a chicken sandwich… the combo options are endless and the fries are always crispy, so get ready to kick off your remaining weekends of 2024 with free Wendy’s fries.