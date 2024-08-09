What time is the Olympics Closing Ceremony in the U.S.? TV schedule and how to watch

It seems like the Olympics just got started—weren’t we just watching Celine Dion sing her heart out on the Eiffel Tower and watching the athletes go down the Seine on their boats?—but after a few weeks of incredible sports viewing, the games are closing down again. It's been a great ride. Paris has been an incredible host, and we’re all excited to see how the City of Lights handles the closing ceremony. Here’s all the info so you can tune in and watch.

What time does the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony start in the U.S.?

You can start watching live coverage on Aug 11 at 8pm Paris time—which is 11am PST and 2pm EST.

How can you watch?

You can tune into NBC or watch your Peacock livestream. On the web, watch NBCOlympics.com.

Where does it take place in Paris?

It will be at the Stade de France in St. Denis, where many of the individual Olympic games have been held.

What will it entail?

Director Thomas Jolly has organized more than 100 circus artists, acrobats, dancers, singers, aerialists, and more to perform on an incredible set. You’ll see famous singers, just like at the opening ceremony. There will be a closing parade with athletes carrying their nation’s flags and a medal ceremony for the women’s marathon, which ends just as this ceremony begins, and for several other events, which will conclude on August 11. Expect the usual speeches by Olympic officials and the snuffing out of the Olympic flame.

Are any famous people tagged to be included?

Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Snoop Dogg and Mike Tirico are all names we’ve heard.

Who are the Team USA flag bearers?

While LeBron James and Coco Gauff were flag bearers for the opening ceremony, we don’t yet know who will carry the flag for the closing ceremony.

What is the Team USA medal count for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Well, the games are still happening as of this writing, but we’re excited to say that so far the U.S. has earned 31 gold medals, 39 silver medals and 38 bronze medals.

What are the plans for the L.A. 2028 Olympics?

Buddhists would say, focus on the now... but we have to admit, it's pretty great to know the next Olympics will take place on American soil. And while we love the river Seine, we want the swimmers to be able to compete without losing their cookies. Here are a few quick details: The L.A. Olympics will take place July 14-30, 2028, while the Paralympics will take place Aug 22-Sept 3, 2028. There will be 80 different venues across the city, including the Rose Bowl, BMO Stadium and Exposition Park (we love the Endeavour there) —and the opening ceremony will probably be held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and the SoFi Stadium. L.A. is pretty experienced at hosting at this point: this will be the city’s third Olympics.