When does Team USA basketball play next in the Paris Olympics?

There's a lot of fun Olympics trivia out there. And then there's this: The USA women's basketball team hasn't lost an Olympic game since 1992. That is, they're on a winning streak of 57 games and counting. All eyes are on Team USA basketball, with major superstars on the men's and women's team for both the 5x5 games and the 3x3 games. All four basketball teams have advanced to the quarterfinals and are very likely poised to see the medal podium following a series of more wins.

Watch as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Breanna Stewart, Aja Wilson, Britney Griner and so many other hoops stars play on the courts at the Paris Olympics this weekend.

When does Team USA basketball play next?

The men's 3x3 team plays against China at 4:35pm ET on Friday, August 2. The men's 5x5 team plays against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3 at 11:15am ET.

The women's 3x3 team plays against China on Saturday, August 3 at 1:05pm ET. The women's 5x5 team plays against Germany on Sunday, August 4 at 11:15am.

Following each of these games, the next competitions and schedules will be announced, depending on the outcome.

How to watch Team USA

Tuning into the Paris Olympics 2024 in the U.S. is pretty easy. All events are broadcast live on NBC, as well as on Peacock. Recaps are available on NBC's website, as well as on their streaming platforms.