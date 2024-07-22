Paris Olympics 2024: how to watch in the U.S., channel and streaming info

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner, and Paris is buzzing as athletes and fans flock to the city from all over the world. If you can’t make there in person, you better believe there will be non-stop coverage and an eye-popping number of ways to watch the games right here in the U.S. Whether you just want to watch the glittery opening and closing ceremonies, you’re building out your own schedule of events to follow or you’re looking for a deep-dive into all the sports and star athletes, there will be plenty of Olympic content to consume once the games begin.

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 11, 2024. The Opening Ceremony is on July 26, and the Closing Ceremony is on August 11.

How to watch the Olympics on TV in the U.S.

The Paris Olympics will be broadcast on NBC and many of its affiliates on regular TV and cable.

Watch sports with longer running times like swimming heats, soccer, basketball, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, rugby, cycling, volleyball and water polo on USA Networks. CNBC will broadcast boxing, cycling, rugby and skateboarding. E! will include coverage of track and field, gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, artistic swimming, breaking, fencing and water polo.

Find the full broadcast schedule—which will be regularly updated—at NBCOlympics.com.

What time will coverage be on?

NBC will provide daytime and primetime coverage of the Olympics. You can watch any event at any time on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com, but the higher-profile events will typically take place at night in Paris, meaning between 2-5pm ET here in the U.S.

Don’t miss the Opening Ceremony, with coverage starting at 12pm ET on July 26. This will be a broadcasting feat as NBC captures the Olympic teams floating through the city on the River Seine. Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning join the broadcast for the ceremonies, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be stationed on a bridge over the river, and Maria Taylor will be with Team USA, interviewing athletes from the water. The Ceremony will be broadcast in primetime at 7:30pm ET.

NBC’s marquee broadcast Primetime in Paris, starting at 8pm ET, should be the most entertaining. Mike Tirico hosts from the Trocadero, and the show will include Team USA highlights and in-depth stories from the Games. Primetime in Paris will also feature everyone’s favorite Olympic commentator, Snoop Dogg. He’ll also do pre-taped bits with athletes and their families.

How to stream the 2024 Paris Olympics in the U.S.

Peacock will include the entire NBC broadcast of the Olympics, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies—everything that’s on TV will be on the Peacock app plus much, much more. Watch any event at any time, as live streaming coverage of every single sport, competition session and medal ceremony will be available. You can also watch replays, highlights, documentaries and nonstop commentary.

NBC will also be replicating its popular NFL RedZone with GoldZone. The show, hosted by Scott Hanson, will stream live on Peacock from 7am to 5pm ET from July 27 to August 10.

Full live streaming coverage, highlights and commentary will also be available on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app, and the NBC app.

Streaming options are included in the schedule and can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

What events should I look out for?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a few new sports, including breaking, better known as break dancing. 16 "B-Boys" and "B-Girls" will battle for gold. Catch it now, as breaking will not appear at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. is expected to excel, as usual, in swimming, gymnastics and basketball, so don’t miss those events.