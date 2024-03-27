Where to get free solar eclipse glasses in the U.S. before April 8

In advance of April 8, you'll want to procure your eclipse viewing glasses to protect your eyes (that is if you live in the path of totality). It shouldn't be hard to source a pair for free and set them aside where you can easily grab them on the big day. Whether they're made of lackluster cardboard or a more fancy branded pair, you've got to have them perched on your nose so you can throw your head back and stare right at that eclipse safely.

Where can you get free solar eclipse glasses?

A lot of companies offer free glasses (both nice and a way to entice you into their stores), such as eyeglass company Warby Parker, which is giving away two pairs for free to families until supplies run out, starting April 1, and eyecare company MyEyeDr, which is giving away 90,000 free glasses at selected locations. If you’re snack-minded, try these places to get a delicious beverage or snack and a free pair of branded glasses. Some library systems are giving them away for free, such as in St. Louis and Montpelier, VT. The best bet? Google “free eclipse glasses” and your town’s name—or the closest city’s name. You can order them online, but then they’re not free.

Another option?

If you simply aren't able to find a pair of free glasses or you consider yourself a bit of a maker, you can make a DIY pinhole viewer. See plans here.

How can you watch the eclipse safely?

It’s important that you wear the glasses or use the pinhole viewer. You can seriously injure your eyes looking at the sun. NASA's worried! And even sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer is joking about protection.

Should I watch the shadows?

If all else fails—or as a fun extra—look at the shadows cast by objects on the ground and even just objects themselves. You’ll have an eerie eclipse show since colors begin to lose contrast and shadows sharpen. Crescent shadows can appear on the floor or ground. According to Shoresandislands.com, “Anything that can cast a shadow while allowing small amounts of sunlight to peer through can create this effect. Trees tend to be good at showing this off quite nicely.”