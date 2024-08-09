Why the ship-within-a-ship cruising experience can change your mind about cruising

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, cruise demand is soaring, particularly because of the value that this type of vacation offers travelers. Typically, your cruise fare includes your cabin, onboard entertainment, dining in specific venues, and use of the ship’s facilities, such as the pool, the gym, and more.

For a more elevated cruise experience, discerning travelers may want to consider upgrading their vacation by booking a cabin or suite in a private enclave of staterooms that are separate from the rest of the ship and offers these fortunate guests a private lounge, dedicated restaurant, private pool area and sun deck, concierge services, and onboard perks like specialty dining, priority embarkation, and luxuries at every turn.

All these perks and upgrades do come at a cost, which can be about double what you’d pay for a stateroom outside this private area on the ship. Is it worth spending double? The answer is a resounding ‘yes’ and here’s why.

Your area is passkey-protected

Splurging on a stateroom within the private enclave will be evident from the moment you arrive on board. You’re welcomed by the dedicated team and introduced to your butler, who makes every wish come true. Once you swipe your keycard or flash your cruise bracelet to the electronic panel at the entrance of the enclave, your dreamy cruise begins. The ship’s other guests can’t enter the area, and this keeps the space intimate, upscale and free from boisterous crowds, unruly children, and lines and lines of cruise passengers.

Food and drinks are superior

In the Retreat on Celebrity Cruises, for example, among the perks you’ll get are a stocked mini bar in your cabin or suite, an included premium drink package, knowledgeable wine experts, in-suite breakfast, lunch, dinner service, and daily delights, an afternoon tea event hosted in The Retreat Lounge or Michael’s Club, and specialty dining privileges. Celerity, along with private enclaves like Haven or Norwegian Cruise Line and the Yacht Club on MSC Cruises, also has a dedicated restaurant for enclave guests and similar amenities.

Photograph: Erica Lamberg for Time Out Our butler Kevin presenting high tea service

Enjoy pool decks without crowds

There’s no need to set your phone alarm for 6 am to rush to the pool deck to save chairs or find a place to capture shade. As a lucky guest of a ship-within-a-ship category, you have a private sun deck and pool area where you can leisurely arrive and there’s plenty of space for you and your travel companions. Pool attendants bring you towels and fetch drinks from a private bar, and you can truly revel in a relaxing experience beyond the main deck crowds. For example, when I stayed in a cabin in The Haven on Norwegian Prima, Haven attendants brought cold towels and fresh fruit. There are also private hot tubs and plenty of shady areas for those who wish to avoid the sun. The private pool deck is an ideal destination to read, doze or enjoy a cocktail.

Experience VIP service at every turn

When I sailed MSC and stayed in the Yacht Club, I experienced priority reservation times, premium seating and the luxury of a personal butler to escort me to my specialty restaurants and entertainment. I also boarded the ship as soon as I arrived at the port, and disembarked without having to wait in line. If you like to feel like a VIP, then book a stateroom or suite in the private-tier category.

A beautiful private lounge

One of the best reasons to book a ship-within-a-ship category is the private lounge, which is a space you will visit several times a day. The staff there is attentive and takes pride in exceeding your expectations in every way. For instance, when I sailed MSC Seashore earlier this year, the private lounge was a wonderful place to listen to live music, enjoy tidbits of food, grab a glass of wine at the private bar and gaze at the ocean from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Likewise, in the Retreat lounge on Celebrity or The Haven lounge on Norwegian ships, you can relax with a book, grab a cocktail with a friend, or enjoy a sampling of food items that are presented several times per day. Speak to your travel advisor to find a ship that meets all of your wish-list requirements.

With all of these outstanding perks and special amenities, the value offered by a stay in The Retreat, The Haven or the Yacht Club is evident. But understand what you’re starting: once you book in this elevated enclave, you will never want to go back to the standard cruise experience.

Photograph: Conrad Schutt MSC Seashore

What cruise lines offer a ship-within-a-ship experience?

The Haven on Norwegian Cruise Line

Currently, the Haven is available on these ships: Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Aqua (when she debuts in 2025).

Tucked at the top select NCL ships, The Haven by Norwegian gives access to all the ship has to offer, but privileged perks include a concierge and 24-hour butler throughout their entire stay. There’s also the benefit of privacy. The Haven has a private pool, sundeck, and hot tubs. Haven attendants will ensure you have fresh fruit, drinks and cold towels throughout your stay.

The Yacht Club on MSC Cruises

Currently, the Yacht Club is available on these MSC ships: MSC Bellissima, MSC Divina, MSC Euribia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Preziosa, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC Splendida, MSC Virtuosa, MSC World Europa, MSC World America (when she debuts in 2025).

The Yacht Club is a private and exclusive space that is keycode-protected on MSC ships. The benefits of this upscale category begin when you board the ship with priority embarkation. The category’s personalized benefits include butler and concierge services and an exclusive lounge, restaurant, sundeck, and pool. Guests also enjoy a premium drink package and premium Wi-Fi. Your butler can also escort you to shows and specialty restaurants and tend to your stateroom needs 24/7. Once you sail in the Yacht Club, it will surely be the only way to sail.



