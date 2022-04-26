See if Ken's available to meet you in San Dimas: you've got one day to enter

You always wanted to move into the dollhouse — and now you can, kind of. Barbie’s camper, the pinkest thing on the road, has grown life-sized and you can win the chance to spend a weekend glamping in it.

As reported in Travel + Leisure, a family of four can while away the last weekend of April in these fuchsia surroundings, in the RV parked at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort & Campground in San Dimas, California — friends, that’s just under two hours to Malibu, Barbie’s other favorite hangout.

During your three days and two nights, you can swim in Puddingstone Lake or in one of the two pools and roast marshmallows at the fire pit. You can also play with a few other Barbie-only perks: playing Connect 4, hanging out in a pop-up tent and doing a beanbag toss, all in proprietary Barbie colors. The package includes a Dynacraft bike and a toy-sized DreamCamper to keep, as well as other Barbie merchandise, an RVshare prize pack and a CAMP gift pack which includes a $500 Visa giftcard you can use to offset travel and food... or just to buy a ton more Barbies.

Of course, the thing everyone wants to know is, what does it look like on the inside? Unfortunately, photos do not reveal that information, but you can climb the ladder to the roof, and there’s a pull-out awning to shade your picnic (but we can only guess that on the inside there are a lot of pillows to lounge on and talk about how inscrutable Ken is).

Now, can you be a single, hot person who just wants to hang in the pink camper? In other words, just like Barbie?

NO. You have to be 18 years or older and have children between 3 and 12 years old to win.