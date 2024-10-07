World Culinary Awards reveal the best restaurants and culinary cities in the U.S. in 2024

The World Culinary Awards just hosted its fifth annual ceremony, doling out awards for culinary excellence at a dazzling reception in Dubai. While no U.S. restaurants or culinary institutions were named best in the world, the winners in the U.S. are not far behind when it comes to incredible food. The awards are determined by votes from travel industry professionals and the public. Here are the restaurants, cities and culinary institutions that came out on top in all of North America.

The elegant French restaurant Le Bernardin was named Best Restaurant in North America. The Best Landmark Restaurant Award was bestowed upon Union Oyster House in Boston. The Chicago stunner Londonhouse Chicago was named Best Rooftop Restaurant. ILIS in NYC was named Best New Restaurant. For a festive foodie experience, the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival was named Best Culinary Festival.

“Our winners are the visionaries whose creativity and craftsmanship bring joy to millions of people every day,” said Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards. “Their hard work, commitment and unwavering passion for the culinary arts inspire us all. My congratulations to each of them.”

Perhaps even more rewarding is the honor given to an entire city for its standout culinary scene. With its Michelin-starred restaurants, fab food trucks and everything in between, Los Angeles was named the Best Culinary City Destination in North America. Beating out Chicago, NYC, San Francisco, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Los Angeles certainly deserves this delicious designation.

Find the full list of winners around the world here.