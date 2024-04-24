North America’s 50 Best Bars announces 26 U.S. winners for 2024

North America’s 50 Best Bars just announced the best bars in North America and New York sweeps the list, with three of the top five mentions. The first is Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, and in second place is New York’s Superbueno, a Mexican-American cocktail bar in the East Village. It opened last year and has earned tons of awards, and Food & Wine noted its mole negroni, mango martini and mushroom margarita. Nice!

In third place is Overstory and in fourth is Martiny's, both in New York. Overstory offers cocktails, wine, and bites in a retro bar with a 64th-floor deck with panoramic views, while Martiny’s is an elegant spot with exposed brick walls that serves fancy mixed drinks and snacks.

In all, 26 of the bars on this top 50 list are in the U.S., while 15 are in Mexico, seven are in Canada, and two are in the Caribbean. And check this out: New York has 12 of the 26! San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago, you better get your drink game on for next year! Before listing all the 26, here are a few standouts that won specialty awards:

True Laurel, San Francisco, No. 30, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Meadowlark, Chicago, No. 32, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

Martiny's, New York, No. 4, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner

Avondale Bowl, Chicago, earns Bareksten Best Bar Design Award

Superbueno, New York, No. 2, wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

Jewel of the South, New Orleans, No. 7, is named the Best Bar in South USA, sponsored by Tia Maria, and also received the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, No. 8, is named The Best Bar in West USA, sponsored by Rémy Martin

Kumiko, Chicago, No. 19, is named The Best Bar in Midwest USA, sponsored by Torres Brandy

Here are the U.S. bars that made their list, with their ranking:

2. Superbueno, New York

3. Overstory, New York

4. Martiny’s, New York

6. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

7. Double Chicken Please, New York

8. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

12. Katana Kitten, New York

13. Café La Trova, Miami

15. Employees Only, New York

19. Kumiko, Chicago

20. Dante, New York

22. Service Bar, Washington DC

23. Allegory, Washington DC

25. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

30. True Laurel, San Francisco

31. Attaboy, New York

32. Meadowlark, Chicago

33. The Dead Rabbit, New York

36. Century Grand, Phoenix

38. Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco

41. Maison Premiere, New York

43. Angel's Share, New York

44. Milady's, New York

46. Mírate, Los Angeles

47. Cure, New Orleans

48. Best Intentions, Chicago