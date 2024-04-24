North America’s 50 Best Bars announces 26 U.S. winners for 2024

North America’s 50 Best Bars just announced the best bars in North America and New York sweeps the list, with three of the top five mentions. The first is Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, and in second place is New York’s Superbueno, a Mexican-American cocktail bar in the East Village. It opened last year and has earned tons of awards, and Food & Wine noted its mole negroni, mango martini and mushroom margarita. Nice!
In third place is Overstory and in fourth is Martiny's, both in New York. Overstory offers cocktails, wine, and bites in a retro bar with a 64th-floor deck with panoramic views, while Martiny’s is an elegant spot with exposed brick walls that serves fancy mixed drinks and snacks.
In all, 26 of the bars on this top 50 list are in the U.S., while 15 are in Mexico, seven are in Canada, and two are in the Caribbean. And check this out: New York has 12 of the 26! San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago, you better get your drink game on for next year! Before listing all the 26, here are a few standouts that won specialty awards:
- True Laurel, San Francisco, No. 30, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
- Meadowlark, Chicago, No. 32, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
- Martiny's, New York, No. 4, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner
- Avondale Bowl, Chicago, earns Bareksten Best Bar Design Award
- Superbueno, New York, No. 2, wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
- Jewel of the South, New Orleans, No. 7, is named the Best Bar in South USA, sponsored by Tia Maria, and also received the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award
- Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, No. 8, is named The Best Bar in West USA, sponsored by Rémy Martin
- Kumiko, Chicago, No. 19, is named The Best Bar in Midwest USA, sponsored by Torres Brandy
Here are the U.S. bars that made their list, with their ranking:
2. Superbueno, New York
3. Overstory, New York
4. Martiny’s, New York
6. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
7. Double Chicken Please, New York
8. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
12. Katana Kitten, New York
13. Café La Trova, Miami
15. Employees Only, New York
19. Kumiko, Chicago
20. Dante, New York
22. Service Bar, Washington DC
23. Allegory, Washington DC
25. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
30. True Laurel, San Francisco
31. Attaboy, New York
32. Meadowlark, Chicago
33. The Dead Rabbit, New York
36. Century Grand, Phoenix
38. Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco
41. Maison Premiere, New York
43. Angel's Share, New York
44. Milady's, New York
46. Mírate, Los Angeles
47. Cure, New Orleans
48. Best Intentions, Chicago