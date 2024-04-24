United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Superbueno
Photograph: John ShyloskiSuperbueno

North America’s 50 Best Bars announces 26 U.S. winners for 2024

New York City showed up strong!

Erika Mailman
Written by
Erika Mailman
Advertising

North America’s 50 Best Bars just announced the best bars in North America and New York sweeps the list, with three of the top five mentions. The first is Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy, and in second place is New York’s Superbueno, a Mexican-American cocktail bar in the East Village. It opened last year and has earned tons of awards, and Food & Wine noted its mole negroni, mango martini and mushroom margarita. Nice!

In third place is Overstory and in fourth is Martiny's, both in New York. Overstory offers cocktails, wine, and bites in a retro bar with a 64th-floor deck with panoramic views, while Martiny’s is an elegant spot with exposed brick walls that serves fancy mixed drinks and snacks.

In all, 26 of the bars on this top 50 list are in the U.S., while 15 are in Mexico, seven are in Canada, and two are in the Caribbean. And check this out: New York has 12 of the 26! San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago, you better get your drink game on for next year! Before listing all the 26, here are a few standouts that won specialty awards:

  • True Laurel, San Francisco, No. 30, earns the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Meadowlark, Chicago, No. 32, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
  • Martiny's, New York, No. 4, is the Nikka Highest Climber Award winner
  • Avondale Bowl, Chicago, earns Bareksten Best Bar Design Award
  • Superbueno, New York, No. 2, wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
  • Jewel of the South, New Orleans, No. 7, is named the Best Bar in South USA, sponsored by Tia Maria, and also received the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award
  • Thunderbolt, Los Angeles, No. 8, is named The Best Bar in West USA, sponsored by Rémy Martin
  • Kumiko, Chicago, No. 19, is named The Best Bar in Midwest USA, sponsored by Torres Brandy

Here are the U.S. bars that made their list, with their ranking:

2. Superbueno, New York

3. Overstory, New York

4. Martiny’s, New York

6. Jewel of the South, New Orleans

7. Double Chicken Please, New York

8. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

12. Katana Kitten, New York

13. Café La Trova, Miami

15. Employees Only, New York

19. Kumiko, Chicago

20. Dante, New York

22. Service Bar, Washington DC

23. Allegory, Washington DC

25. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas

30. True Laurel, San Francisco

31. Attaboy, New York

32. Meadowlark, Chicago

33. The Dead Rabbit, New York

36. Century Grand, Phoenix

38. Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco

41. Maison Premiere, New York

43. Angel's Share, New York

44. Milady's, New York

46. Mírate, Los Angeles

47. Cure, New Orleans

48. Best Intentions, Chicago

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.