12 NYC bars are named among North America’s ’50 Best Bars’ for 2024

These bars represent 24% of the list—a sign that NYC is a top spot for cocktails.

We know that New York City has the best bars in the world, but when the world recognizes our faves, it feels pretty good.

The 50 Best Brand, which also names the 50 Best Restaurants in the world, has unveiled its list of the 50 Best Bars in North America for 2024.

RECOMMENDED: Here are all of the NYC finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

While the title of No. 1 went to a spot in Mexico City, Handshake Speakeasy, New York City was the most prominent city with a whopping 12 bars making the list: Superbueno (No. 2), Overstory (No. 3), Martiny’s (No. 4), Double Chicken Please (No. 7), Katana Kitten (No. 12), Employees Only (No. 15), Dante (No. 20), Attaboy (No. 31), The Dead Rabbit (No. 33), Maison Premiere (No. 41), Angel’s Share (No. 43) and Milady’s (No. 44).

Most of them have been spotlighted by ’50 Best’ before, but two took home specific honors this time. Martiny’s is the “Nikka Highest Climber Award” because it jumped 25 spots between 2023 and 2024, and Superbueno earned the “Disaronno Highest New Entry Award.”

“Each year, New York continues to excel in delivering the world’s most amazing craft cocktails. In 2024, New York holds 12 of the 26 U.S. listees, including the continent’s highest achievers,” the organization said in its press release.

Apparently, Mexico City is where it’s at right now for the best cocktails! The ’50 Best’ awards ceremony was held there again this year. The city “continues to platform the country’s place as a leader of the global cocktail scene.”

Below are the top 50 Best Bars in North America:

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Superbueno, New York Overstory, New York Martiny’s, New York Rayo, Mexico City Jewel of the South, New Orleans Double Chicken Please, New York Thunderbolt, Los Angeles Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Tlecān, Mexico City Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen Katana Kitten, New York Café La Trova, Miami El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara Employees Only, New York Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana Café de Nadie, Mexico City La Factoría, San Juan Kumiko, Chicago Dante, New York Civil Liberties, Toronto Service Bar, Washington DC Allegory, Washington DC Botanist Bar, Vancouver Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas Baltra Bar, Mexico City Bekeb, San Miguel de Allende Kaito del Valle, Mexico City Bar Pompette, Toronto True Laurel, San Francisco Attaboy, New York Meadowlark, Chicago The Dead Rabbit, New York Selva, Oaxaca Library by the Sea, Grand Cayman Century Grand, Phoenix Arca, Tulum Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco Cloakroom, Montreal Bar Mordecai, Toronto Maison Premiere, New York Hanky Panky, Mexico City Angel’s Share, New York Milady’s, New York Brujas, Mexico City Mírate, Los Angeles Cure, New Orleans Best Intentions, Chicago The Keefer Bar, Vancouver Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal

If you want more top-notch bars to drink at, don’t miss our very own list of the 50 Best Bars in NYC, which include other spots like the Long Island Bar, Bemelmans Bar, Sunken Harbor Club, and Dutch Kills.