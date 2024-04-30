United States
JetBlue flight
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can book $46 flights for last-minute spring travel right now

JetBlue’s latest flash sale has a deal for pre-summer travel

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
It’s time to warm up for summer travel season with a last-minute getaway courtesy of JetBlue. The airline is currently offering flights for as low as $46 one-way for travel before the start of summer, but this flash sale ends Thursday, so act fast to snap up the best deals.

Sale fares are available for travel between May 11 and June 19, 2024. So if you’re looking to get the summer started early, now’s the time to book. Valid dates include Memorial Day weekend, and there are no specific blackout dates, but the sale does not include Thursday or Friday flights.

To find the best fares from your city, head over to JetBlue’s More Deals page. Enter your city and you’ll see all the top deals. The cheapest fares will be the Basic Economy which does not include a carry-on bag or seat assignment, but for a last-minute summer getaway you won’t need much baggage. Top deals include Los Angeles to San Francisco $46, Boston to Chicago for $64, New York to Nantucket for $74 and Orlando to Buffalo for $74.

Book now before the sale ends on Thursday, May 2 at 11:59pm EST.

