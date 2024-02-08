You can now get trending TikTok dishes delivered right to your door

Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok brings viral recipes to your door

TikTok has launched a slew of viral trends, for better or worse, including dozens of recipes for dishes that have become must-try sensations. The food influencers popularizing these recipes make them look easy—and they usually are—but if you want to try the dish without the effort, TikTok will now deliver these viral dishes to your door.

In partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, TikTok is working with top food content creators to deliver these viral dishes via Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok is available in 30 cities around the country, ready to serve you the latest trending TikTok recipes, no cooking required.

Creators’ Kitchen makes its debut with a menu comprised of Italian-inspired appetizers and entrees from foodie influencers who launched viral favorites, including Pasta Chips and Dip (@bostonfoodgram), a Chopped Italian Sandwich (@ninjacue), Crispy Lemon Chicken with Arugula (@chefdonny), Creamy Shrimp Scampi Linguini (@_jennadenise), Cajun Chicken Pasta (@thewotondon), Italian Stuffed Bread Sandwich (@justinpausutto), Fried Lasagna (@rappingchef), and Best Pasta Ever (@everything_delish).

Most notably, the service will deliver the top trending dish created by Finnish food blogger Jenni Häyrinen in 2019 and launched into viral fame by @feelgoodfoodie in 2021: Baked Feta Pasta.

Menu items range from $8 to $19, and are delivered hot and fresh like any other delivery cuisine. The company will stay on top of the hottest new food trends, and plans to change the menu frequently.

"Working with TikTok creators to develop and market the menu of this brand has been an exciting endeavor," said Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robbie Earl. "With creators steadily producing new recipes and content, Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok will always be relevant and inspiring.”

To order, visit the website or search the delivery apps for Creators’ Kitchen As Seen On TikTok.