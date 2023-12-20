You can visit the world's smallest mountain range in Northern California

Want to see some adorably small (but still rangy and impressive) mountains? They’re called the world’s smallest mountain range, and they’re the Sutter Buttes in Northern California, according to Onlyinyourstate.com. About 50 miles north of Sacramento, these remnants of volcanic activity (not actually mountains, bummer!) present craggy peaks that roughly form a circle with a 10-mile diameter, covering about 75 square miles, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Don’t fret: the volcano has been dormant now for 1.4 million years and counting.

The indigenous Maidu people called the range Histum Yani, which some say means Spirit Mountain—and according to Maidu legend, the spirits of their deceased peoples would rest in the Buttes before passing on to the afterlife.

Today, animals graze on the hillsides, spectacularly green in spring and an earth tone in winter when the grasslands are dry. Because some of the land is private, you can access the buttes for hiking with Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes, who have special permission from the landowners (“Middle Mountain” is another one of the interpretations of Histum Yani). Your stay can include a 60-mile drive, a 45-mile bike, or an interpretive hike with a guide. You can also visit a state park, about 1,800 acres of Peace Valley, which the California state parks system acquired in 2003.

What can you see there? Interesting geological formations and extant grinding stones used by the Maidu to mash acorns. There are historic rock walls used to create pastures for livestock. One rock formation may be an ancient hunting blind created before European-American contact. Whether you are there for a bike, a walk, or a contemplative picnic, the landscape will impress with its beauty and history.