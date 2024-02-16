You could win an Endless Lobster Experience from Red Lobster

Attention lobster fans: strap on your lobster bibs and get ready to chow down on all the lobster you can eat—if you’re lucky. To kick off its annual Lobsterfest, Red Lobster is giving 150 lucky crustacean-lovers around the country a chance to win a lobster-filled feast for the ages.

Winners of this first-ever Endless Lobster Experience can roll up to a Red Lobster of their choice to enjoy a complimentary two-hour dinner that includes piles of lobster, two sides and Cheddar Bay biscuits.

"Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!"

The fine print indicates that by “endless” they actually mean a maximum of 12 1 1⁄4 pound live Maine lobsters followed by Maine lobster tails or Caribbean Rock lobster tails. Despite the limitations, that’s a crazy amount of lobster.

Details on how to enter the giveaway will be revealed on February 20, 2024 on Red Lobster's social media channels: Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram. Tune in to try your luck!