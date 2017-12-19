  • News
You have until tonight to book a $39 cross-country flight on JetBlue

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday December 19 2017, 10:26am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Dharmesh Patel

Hurry! JetBlue's latest sale, which includes flights for as low as $39, is under way right now and you have until tonight at 11:59pm EST or local time to take advantage of it.

One other restriction: The trips you book will have to take place between January 10, 2018 and February 14, 2018 (early Valentine's Day vacation, anyone?) or between February 26, 2018 and March 14, 2018 (late Valentine's Day vacation, anyone?).

The cheapest deals will take you from Fort Lauderdale to Pittsburgh (and vice versa) and from Long Beach to San Francisco (and vice versa) for a mere $39. 

Other standout options include a $54 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales, in Turks and Caicos; a $64 one from San Juan, in Puerto Rico, to St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands; an $84 one from Boston to Houston; a $99 one from Austin to New York; and a $119 one from New York to Portland.

The most expensive flights that are part of the promotion will take you from Orlando to Bogota, in Colombia for $219; from Boston to Port-au-Prince, in Haiti for $224; and from Newark to Bridgetown, in Barbados for $239.

In case you were wondering, all fares include government taxes and fees. No, this is not a drill.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

