You should watch these 29 new TV shows premiering next month

Yes, we know: Your DVR and Netflix lists are already packed. But we are living through the golden age of television, which means that every month (usually) brings with it a whole lot of new TV shows that are sure to dominate our social media feeds, cultural think pieces and, of course, office-wide conversations.

From the much-anticipated Heathers reboot to yet another Shondaland production and an astounding number of Netflix offerings, here are the 29 new TV shows premiering in March that we suggest you add to your must-see list.

March 1

21 Thunder (Netflix): The show focuses on the lives of a team of Montreal soccer players and coaches both on and off the field.

A.P. Bio (NBC): Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers and Mike O'Brien are behind this sitcom about Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), a former philosophy professor at Harvard who is forced to move back home to Ohio and teach A.P. Biology in high school.

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja (USA): A spin on the original, the series presents three-person teams competing against each other on a variety of courses.

March 2

Flint Town (Netflix): The eight-part documentary series explores life in the Michigan city, including the water crisis that poisoned citizens.

March 7

Hard Sun (Hulu): Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn are two detectives with different views who need to work together to prevent an "extinction-level event" in this fictional pre-apocalyptic criminal world.

Heathers (Paramount): The much-anticipated remake of the 1989 film still follows a high school's pretty vicious pecking order.

Life Sentence (CW): Think of the life you would lead if you knew you were terminally sick. Now think of what that life would look like if you were miraculously cured of said illness. The CW's new show, starring Lucy Hale, chronicles just that.

March 8

Champions (NBC): Created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, the new comedy focuses on Vince, a gym owner who lives the life of a bachelor until his old fling (Kaling) introduces him to their 15-year-old son Michael.

The Oath (Crackle): The 50 Cent-produced show explores the world of gangs and all the corruption that comes along with it.

March 9

Collateral (Netflix): The four-part miniseries (first broadcast in the United Kingdom on BBC Two) stars Carey Mulligan as Kip Glaspie, a detective investigating the mysterious murder of a pizza delivery driver.

Nailed It (Netflix): Comedienne Nicole Byer hosts this baking competition show starring "home bakers with a terrible track record."

March 11

Deception (ABC): This new ABC crime procedural drama focuses on a Las Vegas illusionist who begins working with the FBI to solve crimes after his career is ruined by a scandal.

March 13

For the People (ABC): This is Shonda Rhimes' latest series, exploring the United Staets District Court for the Southern District of New York world—and all the drama that any Shondaland production obviously comes with.

Rise (NBC): Think of this as a perfect fusion of Friday Night Lights and Glee. Inspired by a true story, it's created by Jason Katims, the man behind Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

March 16

Edha (Netflix): The streaming giant's first original series from Argentina, Edha is a 13-episode dramatic thriller about a fashion designer and a single mother.

On My Block (Netflix): A coming-of-age show following the lives of four teens from a rough, inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

Wild Wild Country (Netflix): Brothers Mark and Jay Duplass are executive producers on this documentary series about Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his attempts at expanding his religious movement in Wasco County, Oregon.

March 18

Genius, Jr. (NBC): Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the children's television game show tests the smarts of the country's brightest kids.

Instinct (CBS): Alan Cumming stars as former CIA operative Dr. Dylan Reinhart, who lives a quiet life until the NYPD asks for his help to stop a serial killer.

March 22

Station 19 (ABC): A second spin-off to Grey's Anatomy, this Shonda Rhimes produced show is set in Seattle and focuses on the lives of the city's firefighters.

March 23

Alexa & Katie (Netflix): The network's first multi-camera sitcom delves into Alexa and Katie's friendship as they gear up for their freshman year in high school after Alexa starts undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Mechanism (Netflix): The Brazilian drama "loosely inspired by an investigation of alleged corruption in private and state oil and construction companies" lands on Netflix.

March 25

Barry (HBO): Bill Hader is Barry Berkman, a Marine turned hitman who travels to Los Angeles to kill a target and ends up exploring his newly found interest in the theater—with the help of Henry Winkler.

Trust (FX): Set in 1973, the ten-episode show starring Brendan Fraser chronicles the abduction of John Paul Getty III, at the time the heir to Getty Oil, in Italy.

March 26

The Terror (AMC): Based on the eponymous novel by Dan Simmons, the series follows a Royal Navy ship's voyage in pursuit of the Northwest Passage.



March 27

Splitting Up Together (ABC): Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star in this single-camera sitcom about a couple whose marriage is actually... reignited by divorce.

March 28

Alex, Inc. (ABC): Based on a podcast, StartUp, this sitcom documents radio journalist Alex Schuman's attempts to start his own company after quitting his job. Zach Braff stars as Schuman.

March 30

Rapture (Netflix): This is a documentary series about the hip-hop world and its impact on culture. Best of all, the series will feature artists like 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Nas and T.I.

Trump: An American Dream (Netflix): The British series exploring Donald J. Trump's five-decades-long history is picked up by Netflix. Expect the four-part series to take you through the President's journey to the White House.