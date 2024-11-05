You will soon be able to stay inside an exact replica of the cottage from 'The Holiday'

Among the many movies that the average American likes to indulge in during the holiday season is, of course, The Holiday the 2006 film in which Cameron Diaz's Amanda and Kate Winslet's Iris swap homes for a needed break during the winter. One of the production's main draws has always been Iris' beautiful cottage in an English village, which Diaz's character gets to call home for a bit.

Next year, Americans will get to experience the cottage's charm in Georgia, where an exact replica of the home will soon be built, with a completion date scheduled for October of 2025. Yes, that's quite a long time for now... but bookings to actually stay at the cottage are officially opening this Thursday, November 7, right here.

Given the attention that was given to the project—led by Lucy Small, the owner of interior design shop State and Season Home Design and Supply—when it was first announced a while back, we imagine that the available bookings will fill up pretty quickly, so you might want to set up an alert for yourself, reminding you to schedule your stay in a couple of days.

"With its charming stone exterior and picturesque surroundings, this is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway or a peaceful retreat," reads an official description of the Holiday Cottage in Ellijay, Georgia, about an hour from Atlanta. "Take a seat on the comfortable sofa and enjoy a cup of tea while admiring the stunning views of the countryside and crackling fire."

Below, check out some renderings of the cozy cottage. Fair warning: just gazing at them will make you feel like you're in a movie.

Rendering: Courtesy of the Holiday Cottage

Rendering: Courtesy of the Holiday Cottage

Rendering: Courtesy of the Holiday Cottage

Rendering: Courtesy of the Holiday Cottage