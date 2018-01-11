  • News
You've only got a few hours left to book a $39 JetBlue flight

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday January 11 2018, 11:01am

Photograph: Shutterstock

JetBlue's big winter sale is back but you only have just a few hours left to take advantage of it. Book a flight to major cities across the country by 11:59pm EST or local time (whichever comes first) tonight for as low as $39.

Let us highlight a few standout deals: A $39 trip from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale; a $49 one from Salt Lake City to Long Beach; a $59 flight from Nashville to Boston; a $79 one from Tampa to Washington, D.C.; and a $88 one from Ponce (Puerto Rico) to Orlando.

If your budget exceeds $100, you'll want to opt for a $104 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Holguin (Cuba) or from Palm Springs to New York. For $139, you can get from New York to Chicago or Havana (Cuba). 

The most expensive flights that are part of the promotion will cost you $200 or more. For $204, you can fly from Newark to Tampa (and vice versa) and from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale. Spend $219 to get from New York to La Romana (Dominican Republic) or $224 to get from Boston to Port-au-Prince (Haiti). If you really want to splurge, charge $234 on your credit card and fly from San Diego to New York, or vice versa.

Important side note: The promotion requires you to travel between January 16 and April 25. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 571 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

