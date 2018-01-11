You've only got a few hours left to book a $39 JetBlue flight

JetBlue's big winter sale is back but you only have just a few hours left to take advantage of it. Book a flight to major cities across the country by 11:59pm EST or local time (whichever comes first) tonight for as low as $39.

Let us highlight a few standout deals: A $39 trip from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale; a $49 one from Salt Lake City to Long Beach; a $59 flight from Nashville to Boston; a $79 one from Tampa to Washington, D.C.; and a $88 one from Ponce (Puerto Rico) to Orlando.

If your budget exceeds $100, you'll want to opt for a $104 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Holguin (Cuba) or from Palm Springs to New York. For $139, you can get from New York to Chicago or Havana (Cuba).

The most expensive flights that are part of the promotion will cost you $200 or more. For $204, you can fly from Newark to Tampa (and vice versa) and from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale. Spend $219 to get from New York to La Romana (Dominican Republic) or $224 to get from Boston to Port-au-Prince (Haiti). If you really want to splurge, charge $234 on your credit card and fly from San Diego to New York, or vice versa.

Important side note: The promotion requires you to travel between January 16 and April 25.