While pie isn’t an inherently American dessert—its origins can be traced back to ancient civilizations, including the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans—it certainly serves as an American culinary staple and has for centuries prior. The country is home to hundreds if not tens of thousands of pie shops and bakeries that serve all sorts of classic pies, including timeless picks like cherry, apple, pumpkin pecan and more. Others, however, have experimented with more innovative flavors based on regional ingredients (i.e., Key Lime Pie in Florida, Shoofly Pie in Pennsylvania, and haupia, AKA coconut pie in Hawaii. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pies across the country that are well worth digging into any time of year because, let’s face it, pie season is every season.

RECOMMENDED: The best Thanksgiving parades in the USA