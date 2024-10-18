This candy shop, with its main store in Littleton and a branch in Lincoln, has been around since the late 1800s and gets its name from its founder, Frederick George Chutter.

Originally, Chutter was a preacher but he found his candy calling by resigning his ministry and going into the dry goods business. Yet Chutter would feel sweet about knowing how his Littleton shop earned a Guinness World Record for having the longest candy counter (at 112 feet long)!

According to their website, Chutters offers over 500 types of candy, including jelly beans, nut clusters, caramels, chocolates, and gummies. Where should we start?