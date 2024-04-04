The best hair salons in the USA

1. Sally Hershberger | New York, New York
When you want: to finally try out the shaggy style
Where: Nomad and Uptown NYC, as well as Los Angeles
That signature shag haircut Meg Ryan rocked in When Harry Met Sally? Yeah, that’s the doing of Sally Hershberger, hair stylist to the stars for decades. Hershberger’s visionary approach to hair has been trusted by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Sandra Bullock, and Cindy Crawford, and she’s such a legend in the hair world that she’s got her own line of uber-successful products and styling tools. Hershberger's salon in NYC is a mecca for cutting-edge styles and precision cuts, and even if you’re not an Obama—yes, she’s styled their haircuts too!—you can get a Hershberger-level cut from one of her highly talented stylists. Now it’s time to decide: platinum blonde or the Sally shag?