The best cheap flower delivery services in the USA
Let these cheap flower delivery services take all the hassle out of Valentine's Day.
Just a few weeks in, 2021 has already been a lot. So we'll forgive you if you haven't given a thought to Valentine's Day yet. But we're here to warn you: With the state of the country as it is, order early if you want your blooms to show up on time for February 14th. These cheap flower delivery services in the USA are the easiest ways to order a fresh, gorgeous bouquets (and maybe throw in some chocolates) without any hassle. Plus, they deliver all over the country! Not into V-Day? These services do it all, with options for toasting a friend's birthday, honoring your mom, or just sending someone some love. We're pretty sure everyone in your life would appreciate some fresh flowers right now.
Best cheap flower delivery
Floom
Floom is one of the biggest names in the flower delivery game right now. The digital service allows you to order flowers, plants and gift baskets from local, independent florists all over the country. Just enter your zipcode, then persue by type of flower, occasion and more. Your bespoke bouquet will be hand-delivered to your boo on February 14th.
The Bouqs Co
This is farm to table for the flower industry. Bouqs Co sources its blooms from sustainable, eco-friendly farms across North and South America, and the best bit is they only cut what they sell. So nothing goes to waste and flowers often last longer than the ones you find in any grocery store. Plus, with flowers from $34, the Bouqs Co make for a happily affordable option.
Teleflora
Instead of packing your delicate posies into a box, Teleflora works with local florists to hand deliver every arrangement. The wide selection of bouquets includes something for every holiday, occasion and recipient, including plenty that can be delivered on the same day. Can’t decide which bouquet to order? Order the Deal of the Day: You just pick the price point, and a florist will do the rest.
FTD
Founded in 1910, FTD was one of the earliest companies to get into the flower delivery game. Since the company works with more than 35,000 florists in 125 countries, it makes it easy to send a bouquet almost anywhere. Plus, FTD keeps its pricing competitive—Valentine's Day bouquets start at $40 right now and you can add on sweet treats, too.
ProFlowers
Like many nationwide floral brands, ProFlowers offers a bevy of blooms for same-day, nationwide delivery. You can find old standbys at surprisingly affordable prices (red roses for as low as $45), as well as more unique options like a juniper bonzai tree, a floral peace sign wreath and a tulip garden. Plus, it's easy to throw in a succulent or cheesecake pops to really make your delivery stand out.
From You Flowers
Working with a tight budget and short time frame? Luckily, From You Flowers offer inexpensive options that can be delivered the same day, in some cases. Seriously: We’re talking around $30 for some arrangements. Though the designs can be a bit run-of-the-mill, the convenience factor certainly makes up for it. Besides, who doesn't love a classic bouquet?
Florists.com
As the name implies, Florists.com partners with local shops to deliver arrangements whenever possible. If they don’t have partnerships with florists in your area, though, they’ll ship your bouquet in a gift-wrapped box. These aren't just standard arrangements, either: You can also send live plants ranging from daffodils to mini orchids and fun fruit bouquets like an oversized margarita glass filled with chocolate-covered strawberries.
1-800-Flowers.com
Though the name of this flower delivery brand hearkens back to the pre-internet era, they’ve since taken their massive catalog online. And since 1-800-Flowers.com also owns Harry and David and several other gift brands, too, it’s a snap to add a fruit basket, chocolate-covered strawberries and other goodies onto your order. Basically, it's the easiest way to sort out a pretty little gift without dedicating too much time to it.
