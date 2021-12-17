After cruise operators white-knuckled their way through the pandemic, sailing the high seas is back in full force—in fact, some of the best family cruises leaving from America are now offering some of the cheapest rates the industry has seen in years. There's nothing quite like a family vacation that includes activities for kids of every age with exotic ports of call, too.

There are plenty of many places you and your fam (the grandparents, the kids, and your great aunt Sue) can visit together thanks to a family cruise, and the best of the best leave right from American shores. Travel from Florida or Texas on a tour of the Caribbean or eastern Mexico, or leave from southern California to cross the Pacific to Hawaii. There are also cruises to Alaska and British Columbia, to New England and eastern Canada, and even itineraries along the sandy beaches and rocky shores of California and the Pacific Northwest. Just don't wait too long to book your holiday: there's no way these prices will last for long.



If cruising isn't your thing, there are still plenty of excellent family vacations to consider. And if this year's low cruise prices are still beyond your budget, never fear—we've got a great list of the best cheap family vacations across the country, too. But if you’re ready to depart, check out our list of the best family cruises leaving from America this upcoming year.



