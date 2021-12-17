United States
Best Family Cruisies
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best family cruises leaving from America

Book one of the best family cruises leaving from America and drift toward tropical bliss, New England foliage, and Alaskan fjords

Written by
Shoshi Parks
Contributor
Tolly Wright
After cruise operators white-knuckled their way through the pandemic, sailing the high seas is back in full force—in fact, some of the best family cruises leaving from America are now offering some of the cheapest rates the industry has seen in years. There's nothing quite like a family vacation that includes activities for kids of every age with exotic ports of call, too.

There are plenty of many places you and your fam (the grandparents, the kids, and your great aunt Sue) can visit together thanks to a family cruise, and the best of the best leave right from American shores. Travel from Florida or Texas on a tour of the Caribbean or eastern Mexico, or leave from southern California to cross the Pacific to Hawaii. There are also cruises to Alaska and British Columbia, to New England and eastern Canada, and even itineraries along the sandy beaches and rocky shores of California and the Pacific Northwest. Just don't wait too long to book your holiday: there's no way these prices will last for long.

If cruising isn't your thing, there are still plenty of excellent family vacations to consider. And if this year's low cruise prices are still beyond your budget, never fear—we've got a great list of the best cheap family vacations across the country, too. But if you’re ready to depart, check out our list of the best family cruises leaving from America this upcoming year.

Best family cruises

Seven-night Canada and New England Norwegian Escape Tour leaving from New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Photograph Courtesy Norwegian Cruises

Seven-night Canada and New England Norwegian Escape Tour leaving from New York, NY

Does your family prefer to spend time on the ground? Well, this is the cruise for you. With only two days at sea, you’ll be able to explore Maine (Portland and Bar Harbor) before heading to Canada to visit Halifax (Saint John) and Nova Scotia—where you will see beautiful fall foliage and historic lighthouses while eating scrumptious lobster. During the two days on the water, watch Rock of Ages and Cirque Du Soleil shows or opt for bowling and other family-friendly activities. Rooms start at $864.

Seven-day Mexican Riviera Holland America Cruise leaving from San Diego, California

This European cruise line lets you travel south of the border in style—and free of worries. Kids and teens are kept busy in their hangout rooms and Club Hal’s daily youth-related programs. But the whole family reconnects for a particularly stellar roster of live entertainment, cooking classes, and good food. Some cruises even offer in-cabin babysitting, should you want to stay out late. During the voyage, the ship makes stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta—where the weather is beautiful nearly year-round. Rooms start at $499.

Seven-night Western Caribbean Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas leaving from Galveston, Texas
Photograph: Courtesy Royal Caribbean

Seven-night Western Caribbean Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas leaving from Galveston, Texas

Of the already super family-oriented Royal Caribbean fleet, the newer Allure of the Seas ship is considered to be one of the best for adults and kids alike. Young cruise-goers will be excited by the big water park on deck, the speedy zipline, 43-foot-tall rock climbing walls, visits from beloved Dreamworks characters, and the ice skating rink. Expect a nursery for tiny tots and babies, not to mention fun youth programs and teen rooms that’ll keep the kids distracted. In the meantime, grown-ups can get some me-time at the fitness center, or they can drink a daiquiri by the bar or try their luck in the Casino Royale. This particular cruise stops at Roatan, Honduras, and at Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. Rooms start at $531.

14-day Hawaii Carnival Cruise Splendor leaving from Long Beach, California
Photograph: Carnival

14-day Hawaii Carnival Cruise Splendor leaving from Long Beach, California

Though this might be a long trip, it certainly isn’t a dull one. The whole family will have fun partaking in Dr. Seuss-themed fun (think parades and live shows), kid-friendly game shows, water slides, special pool features, and a movie theater. When grown-ups want to enjoy Serenity (the adults-only retreat boasting hammocks and a low-key bar), kids can play games and have fun with arts and crafts in age-appropriate day camps. For an additional fee, parents looking for a date night (there’s a comedy club on board!) can sign up for the “night owl” program where kids under 11 years old are whisked away until as late as 1 am. During port days, everyone will love the clear waters, blue skies, and beaches in Honolulu, Maui, Kona, Hilo, and also Ensanada, Mexico. Rooms start at $2,539.

Seven-night Eastern Caribbean Disney cruise leaving from Port Canaveral, Florida

Don’t mistake Disney cruises as children-only affairs: the experience on these ocean liners is one the whole family can enjoy. While the kids are distracted by seemingly endless activities in the youth clubs—where they play interactive games, see shows, play dress-up, meet Disney characters, and even partake in educational experiences—parents can unwind with amazing spa services, delicious food, or just spend some time relaxing by the pool. Even older teenage children are kept entertained with hang-out areas featuring video games, dance music, and ample opportunities to make new friends. At night, everyone can come together to enjoy the incredible musicals and other live performances that Disney is known for. There are plenty of various Caribbean cruises offering short three-night getaways and full week excursions, but the seven-night Eastern Caribbean trip includes enough stops to really scratch that travel itch in the British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Disney Castaway Cay (Disney’s private island). Rooms start at $3,381, cruises are offered throughout the year.

Four-day Grand Turk Getaway on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess from Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Photograph: Courtesy Princess Cruises

Four-day Grand Turk Getaway on Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Families hoping to get away on a warm excursion without the time (or the funds) for a full week getaway will love Princess Cruises. On your way to and from a full day in the charming, full-of-history Grand Turk (the capital of the Caicos Islands), take advantage of sports courts, enjoy a movie under the stars, splash in the pool, see live shows, and sing your heart out during karaoke sessions. Counselors keep kids busy with special arts and crafts and science-related projects while teens can hang out together sipping mocktails. Cheers! Rooms start at $339.

Seven-night Pacific Coastal Cruise with Celebrity Cruise leaving from Vancouver, Canada

Why spend your trip touring the Pacific Northwest—stuffed in a cramped car—when you can see the region's highlights all in one luxurious week? Aboard this Celebrity Cruise, you’ll find top-notch restaurants, a grassy lawn where you can lounge in the sun, and live art shows where you can watch artists from the Corning Museum of Glass blow glass creations right before your eyes. Parents can relax with spa services or a well-concocted cocktail while travelers under 17 are kept entertained with art-related group activities, team-building exercises, and culinary workshops. The cruise makes stops in Victoria, BC; Seattle, Washington; Astoria, Oregon; San Francisco, California; and Los Angeles. Starts at $899 per person; discounts for military and seniors are available. September.

Seven-night Independence Day Celebration on Queen Mary 2 leaving from New York, New York

Though you might be aboard a ship named the Queen Mary 2, you’ll feel plenty American on this 4th of July vacation. The luxury vessel boasts a buffet that puts others to shame, not to mention fine dining, masquerade balls, and excellent music. Younger visitors will find plenty to do in the Play Zone (where children under 12 can play board games and video games), while guests ages 12-17 can hang out in The Zone (where they can use Mac computers and do some gaming of their own). Parents with babies can rely on the nursery's useful night programs, too. The trip itself includes a visit to the beautiful Canadian landscape in Halifax, while a stop in Boston offers up sites frequented by America’s founding fathers (plus one of the country’s best firework displays). Starts at $1,299 per person. July 1-July 8.

Seven-day Alaska Cruise with Carnival leaving from Seattle, Washington
Photograph: Carnival

Seven-day Alaska Cruise with Carnival leaving from Seattle, Washington

During this cruise to the 49th state, you’ll see staggering glaciers along a fjord as well as Skagway, a tiny city that boasts architecture and sites that harken back to its 19th century Klondike Gold Rush heyday. You'll also spend one day in Juneau, a city where beautiful landscapes, whale watching, and dog sledding await (there’s also access to fishing, rock climbing, zip-lining, and canoeing in Ketchikan). The final stop is Victoria, Canada, which is stocked with museums, gardens, and other cultural delights. Rooms start at $499.

Five-night Halloween on the High Seas Baja Disney Cruise leaving from San Diego, California
Photograph: Courtesy Disney Cruises

Five-night Halloween on the High Seas Baja Disney Cruise leaving from San Diego, California

You’ll find more treats than tricks on this spooktacular fall vacation. During Halloween-themed Disney cruises in September and October, guests are invited to carve pumpkins, make masks, show off their costumes at Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party, and sing-along to Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas. Choose between three-, four-, five-, and seven-night Halloween voyages. On this particular trip, you’ll spend your days in Mexico hitting sunny cities like San Lucas and Ensenada. Rooms start $2,515. September and October only.

