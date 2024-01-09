Pulling off an enjoyable family vacation on a budget is an Olympic feat—there's the researching, the planning, the booking, the packing, the traveling, and the wrangling. So much wrangling. While trips with children, especially young ones, can be a lot of work, they can be worth it for the quality time and memories. There's something special about being away from the daily grind, connecting as a family and watching kids explore a new place.

A key component of a family trip is picking a place that won't break the bank. To help make planning for 2024 easier on you, we've rounded up 18 of our favorite budget-friendly destination ideas that are both kid and wallet-friendly.

If your brood is outdoorsy, you'll be happy to see plenty of national parks on the list, including iconic spots like Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. But if you aren't interested in centering a trip around outdoor adventures, we have you covered with plenty of urban centers and under-the-radar locales alike. From the free museums of Washington, D.C., to laid-back vibes of Asheville, North Carolina to the mouthwatering cheap eats of Portland, Oregon—take your pick from this list and rest assured your money will go a long way.



