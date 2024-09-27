Did you know that many of America’s most beloved cities are also haunted? To learn more about these destinations’ dark sides, consider signing up for a ghost tour. These frightening activities, which typically hover around the two-hour mark, offer a thrilling combination of history, mystery and entertainment in one evening. Knowledgeable and engaging guides will be by your side as you explore many a haunted site—and perhaps even a cemetery or two, and, if you’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you look at it), you may even spot a ghost! The list below includes fascinating—and frightening—excursions in some of the country’s most populous cities, such as San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with smaller but equally spooky locales like Salem and Savannah.