1. French Quarter Phantoms | New Orleans, LA
With its colorful history and historic buildings, it’s no surprise that the French Quarter (the oldest and most famous neighborhood in New Orleans) is filled with ghosts, ghouls, and other lingering spirits. There are few better ways to get the inside scoop than with the story-telling skills of French Quarter Phantoms. On the Ghost and Vampire Tour, which aptly departs from the Voodoo Lounge, you’ll hear about real serial killers, plagues, and fires that left death and destruction in their wake, and the other-worldly spirits said to haunt the city’s streets. During the one-mile tour, you’ll also stop at the infamous LaLaurie Mansion, where tales of New Orleans’ most savage murderer, Madame LaLaurie, will leave you scared stiff.