1. Salem, MA
Home of the Salem Witch Trials, this storied town in Massachusetts draws ghost hunters from all over the globe. Those looking to gather goosebumps can explore The Witch House (home to Judge Corwin, an investigator from the infamous trials), Gallows Hill (where the wrongfully accused were executed) and Old Burying Point (where the accusers are buried). Perhaps the scariest place of them all? The House of the Seven Gables, the same house that inspired the novel by American author Nathaniel Hawthorne. Visitors of the old Salem mansion, which is currently a museum, have reported voices right in their ears despite no one being around—you might want to close your ears for this one.