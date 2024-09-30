If you crave a ghostly rendezvous, grab your EMF reader and a sack of salt and try exploring one of the most haunted places in America. From 17th-century witch houses to gothic cemeteries, some places exude a ghastly air. Other reportedly haunted places fly under the radar with their hauntings—much less obvious. Thrill-seekers, history buffs, and soul speakers alike comb these areas for paranormal activity, hoping to get a glimpse of the beyond. Book a ghost tour to get the full experience.

The United States has no shortage of hauntings. And whether you witness something spooky or not, ghost hunting at the following places can provide a heart-pounding adrenaline rush. From cemeteries to abandoned Gold Rush towns to spooky, ghost-filled houses, visit these places to collect your own spine-chilling story of the local lore. Who knows—your adventure to the most haunted places in the U.S. might just be the next chapter in the ghost story…