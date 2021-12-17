1. Nickelodeon Universe in Bloomington, MN
Everything's bigger in Bloomington, including America’s largest indoor theme park, the 7-acre Nickelodeon Universe in the Mall of America. Here, your family can enjoy 27 rides that range from the tot-friendly Blue’s Skidoo to the big-kids-only Avatar Airbender. Make sure there’s room on your camera roll for pictures—your kids will want to remember meeting their favorite cartoon characters, including Aang, Blue, Diego, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Mall of America, 5000 Center Court, Bloomington, MN. Pay-per-ride tickets cost $4.05-$76.99; all-day wristbands cost $34.99 for one day, and $48.99 for two days.