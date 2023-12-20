Find your inner peace and much-needed tranquility at the best yoga retreats in the U.S., from Hawaii to Maine

Life is stressful, to say the least—and sometimes, you need more than your average vacation to relax and recharge properly. You need a true retreat. Better yet, a yoga retreat.

From the lush landscapes of Hawaii to the Colorado mountains to the coast of Maine, yoga retreats in the U.S. provide a holistic escape from the chaos of daily life. Many are hosted in towns considered the best places to visit in the U.S., allowing you to take in gorgeous scenery as you seek mindfulness.

One of the best parts? Most are all-inclusive, so there's nothing to plan or worry about once you arrive. Expect a mix of planned activities and meals while getting free time to explore as you wish. Retreats range intensity—some recommend extended stays, encourage digital detoxing and/or remaining silent during your trip, while others accommodate weekend travelers simply looking to add some yoga to their itineraries.

Whether you're looking for a full-on personal transformation or simply a way to disconnect from reality for a few days, check out our list of the best yoga retreats in the USA that offer a rejuvenating sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul.