1. Omega Institute | Rhinebeck, NY
On 250 sprawling acres in New York’s breathtaking Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes thousands of guests (especially those who arrived by way of NYC, the most stressed-out city in the U.S.) every year to the main campus of its nonprofit center devoted to well-being. Opt to participate in a rigorous or restorative yoga workshop with a top teacher or simply book a wellness vacation focused on rest and rejuvenation. Free-form retreats are available spring through fall, with daily yoga, tai chi, and meditation classes. While there, you’ll have plenty of time for contemplative strolls on nature trails in between kayaking, nutritious meals and spa treatments.
Omega Institute, 150 Lake Dr, Rhinebeck, NY, $300-$840 for two all-inclusive nights.