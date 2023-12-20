United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Lumeria Maui
Photograph: Courtesy Lumeria Maui

The best yoga retreats in the U.S. to relax and unwind

Find your inner peace and much-needed tranquility at the best yoga retreats in the U.S., from Hawaii to Maine

Written by
Scott Snowden
,
Shoshi Parks
&
Clara Hogan
Advertising

Life is stressful, to say the least—and sometimes, you need more than your average vacation to relax and recharge properly. You need a true retreat. Better yet, a yoga retreat. 

From the lush landscapes of Hawaii to the Colorado mountains to the coast of Maine, yoga retreats in the U.S. provide a holistic escape from the chaos of daily life. Many are hosted in towns considered the best places to visit in the U.S., allowing you to take in gorgeous scenery as you seek mindfulness. 

One of the best parts? Most are all-inclusive, so there's nothing to plan or worry about once you arrive. Expect a mix of planned activities and meals while getting free time to explore as you wish. Retreats range intensity—some recommend extended stays, encourage digital detoxing and/or remaining silent during your trip, while others accommodate weekend travelers simply looking to add some yoga to their itineraries.

Whether you're looking for a full-on personal transformation or simply a way to disconnect from reality for a few days, check out our list of the best yoga retreats in the USA that offer a rejuvenating sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul.

Best yoga retreats in the U.S.

Omega Institute | Rhinebeck, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Omega Institute, Rhinebeck

1. Omega Institute | Rhinebeck, NY

On 250 sprawling acres in New York’s breathtaking Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes thousands of guests (especially those who arrived by way of NYC, the most stressed-out city in the U.S.) every year to the main campus of its nonprofit center devoted to well-being. Opt to participate in a rigorous or restorative yoga workshop with a top teacher or simply book a wellness vacation focused on rest and rejuvenation. Free-form retreats are available spring through fall, with daily yoga, tai chi, and meditation classes. While there, you’ll have plenty of time for contemplative strolls on nature trails in between kayaking, nutritious meals and spa treatments.

Omega Institute, 150 Lake Dr, Rhinebeck, NY, $300-$840 for two all-inclusive nights.  

SoCal Wellness Retreat | San Diego, CA
Photograph: Courtesy SoCal Wellness Retreat

2. SoCal Wellness Retreat | San Diego, CA

Yoga guru John Quirk welcomes fellow cohorts of contortionism to participate in his four-day digital detox in San Diego’s beautiful Serenity Mountain Estate, which incorporates 20 acres of spectacular scenery with equally spectacular views. Benefiting from over 30 years of experience, the SoCal Wellness Retreat offers classes on the benefits of plant-based eating and meditation in addition to daily yoga classes. Brunch, dinner and snacks are prepared by a private chef using locally sourced ingredients and guests can enjoy a lap pool, terrace and gardens for independent yoga and meditation.

Cactus Blossom Retreat 11763 Alps Way, Escondido, CA 92026. Accommodation options start at $1,111 for a triple shared room. 

Advertising
Esalen Institute | Big Sur, CA
Photograph: Chris Franek/Esalen Institute

3. Esalen Institute | Big Sur, CA

Situated on dramatic Big Sur cliffs about 45 miles south of Monterey, Esalen (55000 Highway 1, Big Sur, CA) has served as a West Coast mecca for fans of yoga, meditation, organic food, and spirituality since its founding in the early 1960s. The choice of Don Draper—Mad Men filmed its final episode on campus—Esalen has also hosted such real-life icons throughout the decades as Ansel Adams, Ray Bradbury, Joan Baez, Ravi Shankar, Bob Dylan, and many more. Today, Esalen continues to draw guests to its stunning 120-acre campus with more than 500 workshops a year and conferences, research initiatives, and work-study programs all dedicated to personal and social transformation. All workshop pricing includes accommodations, meals, movement programming, and complete use of facilities—including the clothing-optional geothermal springs overlooking the crashing waves of the Pacific.

Rates vary by program and include accommodations, meals, and use of facilities.

Zen Den Yoga School | Boca Raton, FL
Photograph: Courtesy Zen Den Yoga School

4. Zen Den Yoga School | Boca Raton, FL

At the Zen Den Yoga School in Boca Raton, you can choose from a wide range of retreats, from a quick two-night restorative retreat to a full 28-day transformational detox. Every session includes yoga, meditation and wellness. Retreats are offered year-round to help people unplug and unwind from the stress of daily life, since stress is not in any way limited to a seasonal affair. Ashtanga-inspired vinyasa, Sivananda, Hatha and restorative styles of yoga are practiced here and yogis of all levels are encouraged to participate. In addition to the meditation and yoga classes, guests also typically receive a massage, acupuncture and nutritional cooking lessons. While on-site, guests have access to a modern, well-equipped kitchen and grocery stores nearby.

Zen Den Yoga School, Boca Raton, Florida 33431. Tel: (954) 461-4367. Rates vary by program and include accommodations and use of facilities.

Advertising
Kripalu Center For Yoga | Stockbridge, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Kripalu

5. Kripalu Center For Yoga | Stockbridge, MA

Kripalu is widely regarded in the yoga world as one of the best-established destinations in the country for immersive, holistic living trainings and getaways. Seekers of yogic serenity can choose from three primary ways to experience Kripalu: a self-guided retreat, a focused program led by an outside presenter or Kripalu faculty, or teacher training. Since types of stays and programs at Kripalu—at its core a nonprofit educational organization with more than 700 on-campus and online programs a year—are highly varied and flexible, fees can range widely. All retreats are priced for all-inclusive stays on the spacious grounds, with minimalist accommodations, healthy meals and daily classes, and the use of a sauna, fitness room, lakefront beach, hiking trails and more.

Kripalu, 57 Interlaken Rd, Stockbridge, MA. Rates vary by program and include accommodations, meals and use of facilities. There is a two-night minimum.

Sedona Mago Retreat Center | Sedona, AZ
Photo: Courtesy Sedona Mago Retreat Center

6. Sedona Mago Retreat Center | Sedona, AZ

Set amid the Red Rocks of Sedona, Arizona, the Sedona Mago Retreat Center has been a place of restoration and healing for more than 40 years. In addition to various events and classes, the center hosts its signature five-day Sedona Wellness Retreat, which allows participants to pause from daily life to look inward through a series of mindfulness exercises, including yoga and meditation. Guests can take in all 173 acres of nature by hiking along trails with red rock views, strolling through the three labyrinths, or meditating on the banks of the property's lake. 

Sedona Mago Retreat, 3500 Bill Gray Rd, Sedona, AZ.
Tuition with a private room is $2,220, while a shared is $1,980.

Advertising
Whitney Base Camp & Climbing School | Joshua Tree, CA
Photograph: John Lloyd/Outguided

7. Whitney Base Camp & Climbing School | Joshua Tree, CA

If your life is equally split between meditational activities and adrenaline sports, then you should absolutely make your way to the Whitney Base Camp and Climbing School in Joshua Tree and enroll on their three-day retreat course for an action-packed weekend, where a significant portion of it will be spent upside down, soothing and stretching those all-important climbing muscles. The daily routine starts with a guided yoga session, before heading out to scale some of the best climbs that Joshua Tree National Park has to offer. The climbing is divided into groups according to ability and each is led by guides certified in different techniques, like bouldering, multi-pitch and big-wall climbing. Even beginners can progress here in safety. All the necessary gear is provided free of charge, but guests are asked to bring their own camping gear and other provisions and it might be worth considering dates in the spring or fall when temperatures are mildest in Joshua Tree.

Six-day climbing camp for talented teens starts at $1,600, beginner class for outdoor rock climbing starts at $425, intro to big wall climbing for experienced climbers starts at $475 and the weekend women's yoga & climbing retreat starts at $425.

Kalani | Pāhoa, HI
Photo: Courtesy Kalani

8. Kalani | Pāhoa, HI

On 94 acres of the Big Island in Hawaii, Kalani nestles in between a tropical jungle and the Pacific Ocean. All efforts are accomplished by the intentional community and stewards that inhabit it. One of the region’s largest yoga retreats, Kalani offers a plethora of yoga, meditation, dance, and Hawaiian cultural classes every week, plus an expansive menu of massage styles. On-site accommodations include private ocean or garden-view cottages. All guests are welcome to attend classes, enjoy our hiking trails, get their hands dirty in the garden, receive a wellness treatment, book a tour, and more.

Kalani, 12-6870 Kalapana-Kapoho Rd, Pāhoa, Hawaii. $197 per night for cottage accommodations. 

Advertising
Lumeria Maui | Makawao, HI
Photograph: Courtesy Lumeria Maui

9. Lumeria Maui | Makawao, HI

Yoga in a tropical paradise sounds like your speed? Then report to Maui’s North Shore and Lumeria, a luxurious educational adventure haven set on a carefully restored six-acre estate designed in 1910. The look of the historic 24-room property, housed in the oldest wooden structure on Maui, evokes its surroundings with natural woods, stone and Hawaiian-inspired decor. Lumeria’s classes and programs keep its guests out in nature too, with yoga, kayaking and surfing. Recover with a meditation session, a dip in the saltwater pool or a massage. Plus, both all-inclusive and accommodations-only options are available, making for a very flexible yoga retreat.

Lumeria Maui, 1813 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, Hawaii. Rates vary for a multi-day, all-inclusive retreat. Price per night starts at $549 for an a la carte stay.

Feathered Pipe Ranch | Helena, MT
Photograph: Zane Williams| Courtesy Feathered Pipe Ranch

10. Feathered Pipe Ranch | Helena, MT

Tucked right in the Rocky Mountains near Helena, Montana, Feathered Pipe Ranch offers holistic workshops and yoga retreats guided by renowned teachers. Take a respite from the harried pace of life—no reliable cell service here—and enroll in a retreat focused on yoga or another mindful modality. A variety of lodging choices, including tipis, tents, and yurts, plus tons of outdoor activities, ensure a connection to the natural world. Not to mention, the availability of suites with private bathrooms, massage, acupuncture, and wellness consultations all but guarantee total bliss.

Feathered Pipe Ranch, 2409 Bear Creek Rd, Helena, MT. Attending with a workshop is all-inclusive of accommodations and meals, and prices vary depending on the program.

Advertising
White Lotus Foundation | Santa Barbara, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Maxwell Frank/White Lotus

11. White Lotus Foundation | Santa Barbara, CA

A longstanding mountain sanctuary overlooking Santa Barbara, the Pacific, and the Channel Islands, the White Lotus Foundation Retreat Center was founded by accomplished yoga master Ganga White and has served as a gathering place for devoted and aspiring yogis for decades. The center offers a personal meditation retreat with time spent in silent reflection, yoga practices, hikes in old-growth oak and bay forests, silent meditation in canyons, and dips in sandstone swimming holes.

White Lotus Foundation Retreat Center, 2500 San Marcos Pass Rd, Santa Barbara, CA. Accommodations can be arranged for private indoor lodging, yurts, or scenic campsites—$900 for a 3-day retreat inclusive of accommodation and facilities.

Sewall House Yoga Retreat | Island Falls, ME
Photo: Courtesy Sewall House Yoga Retreat

12. Sewall House Yoga Retreat | Island Falls, ME

Established as a yoga retreat in 1997, the Sewall House is not a massive retreat center or wellness center, and that's why people love it. The historic home features only six private guest rooms, so the entire stay is an intimate affair that allows for teachers to personalize your yoga journey while on site. The center recommends booking at least five consecutive nights to get the most out of the experience. Expect morning meditation sessions, two yoga sessions per day, three included vegetarian meals and free time to enjoy as you wish. 

Sewall House Yoga Retreat, 1027 Crystal Rd, Island Falls, ME. Five-days, all-inclusive, ranges from $1,875 to $2,730. Seven-days, all-inclusive, ranges from $2,520 to $3,717.

Advertising
Shambhala Mountain Center | Feather Lakes, CO
Photograph: Courtesy Shambhala Mountain Center

13. Shambhala Mountain Center | Feather Lakes, CO

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Colorado Rockies and the soaring Great Stupa of Dharmakaya (built in honor of the center’s founder, a Tibetan meditation master), the Shambhala Mountain Center is a haven for the neophyte and experienced practitioners alike with a robust schedule of programs on yoga, meditation, and more. Move one step closer to enlightenment with a stay that includes not only yoga, but also wilderness walks, guided meditations, poetry readings, and three healthy meals a day. The sparse-yet-comfortable accommodations range from rustic lodge rooms with private baths to shared same-gender dormitories and well-priced seasonal tents on wooded hillsides.

Shambhala Mountain Center, 151 Shambhala Way, Red Feather Lakes, CO. $139 for a shared dorm room or tent to $329 for a junior suite, plus the cost of the program.

Big Sky Yoga Retreats | Bozeman, MT
Photograph: Courtesy Larry Stanley/Big Sky Yoga Retreats

14. Big Sky Yoga Retreats | Bozeman, MT

Get your "om" with a healthy dose of "yeehaw" at Big Sky Yoga Retreats high up in Montana’s Madison Range, about an hour north of Yellowstone National Park. Best known for its all-women "Cowgirl Yoga"—a blend of yoga and horseback riding—Big Sky hosts around a dozen all-level Rocky Mountain retreat weeks each year. The idea of practicing ashtanga, restorative, and vinyasa flow yoga under the endless Montana skies might be enough of a draw, but roll in the extra activities (nature hikes, starlit nights, mountain-themed cuisine, and a superb wine list) and the pull of this mountain getaway becomes irresistible.

Big Sky Yoga Retreats (multiple locations in Bozeman, MT). Prices and the length of stay vary from retreat to retreat.

Advertising
Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm | Grass Valley, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm

15. Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm | Grass Valley, CA

The tranquil Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm has served as an oasis for yoga and meditation in the foothills of California's Sierra Nevada mountains since 1971. Open to practitioners of all levels, the farm offers day programs, overnight stays and multi-day retreats, each packed with morning Satsang meditation, yoga classes, selfless service and organic, vegetarian meals. The 80-acre property also has multiple hiking paths, lavender fields, a peace labyrinth and a troop of friendly llamas.

Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm, 14651 Ballantree Lane, Grass Valley, CA. Prices vary based on accommodations and the length of the retreat. Six-days, all-inclusive, ranges from $525 to $2700.

Breitenbush Hot Springs | Detroit, OR
Photograph: Courtesy Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat

16. Breitenbush Hot Springs | Detroit, OR

Leave the modern world behind during a stay at Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat, a holistic retreat center on 154 acres of wildlife refuge in the Willamette National Forest in the Oregon Cascades. Truly off-grid—the entire campus runs on locally generated geothermal power—Breitenbush operates as a worker-owned cooperative that hosts more than 150 events annually, ranging from all-levels yoga retreats to doula trainings to Thai massage workshops. Beyond the scheduled retreats, the remote destination offers a free monthly Inipi Ceremony (sweat lodge) and access to multiple clothing-optional hot springs of varying temperatures.

Breitenbush Hot Springs Retreat, 3000 Breitenbush Rd, Detroit, OR. $112 to $302 per night for accommodations and meals. Cost of the workshop is additional.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.