Timeout

Chinese Lunar New Year at Disneyland, Anaheim, California
Photograph: Courtesy Disney

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in the U.S.

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit in style and enjoy some foreign culture at the same time

Scott Snowden
Written by
Scott Snowden
Most of America will celebrate New Year on the night of December 31, but that's all based on the Gregorian calendar, which is the calendar used today in most parts of the world. It was introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII as a modification of, and replacement for, the Julian calendar. However, civilizations thousands of years older than the murdering horde that invaded the continental United States in the early 17th century and even older than the European societies from whence they came, have been celebrating New Year based on an entirely different calendar.

It's based on the lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar and so Lunar New Year is celebrated. Often this is referred to as "Chinese New Year" since this tradition is still observed within Chinese culture and communities all over the world. However, "Lunar New Year" is a more general term and encompasses all cultures that celebrate a new year according to a lunar calendar and includes East Asian countries like China and others influenced by Chinese cultures like Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Chinese and Lunar New Year Calendar
China Highlights

So, the practical upshot is that we get to celebrate New Year twice! And no one is going to turn that opportunity down. On the lunar calendar, the first day of the month begins during the new moon. Because of this, the Chinese New Year falls on different dates each year. However, it always falls between January 21 and February 21. 

For 2023, it falls on Sunday, January 22 and we will leave the year of the tiger and begin the year of the rabbit. And just about every major metropolitan city within the U.S., thankfully, has a Chinese community. So here's our guide on the best places throughout the country to celebrate Lunar New Year with fellow folk from different nations. 

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in the U.S.

San Francisco, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Chinese Parade

1. San Francisco, CA

Without a doubt, San Francisco has the biggest and the most vibrant Chinatown of any city in the U.S. and consequently offers the best Lunar New Year party in the country. Celebrations have been taking place here since the 1860s and while back in those days the party was traditionally held in Chinatown itself, these days it's more of a week-long festival. And 2023 will be no different with the flower market fair running over January 14 and 15, the actual Chinese New Year/Choy Sun Doe Day on the 22nd, plus there's the basketball jamboree on the 28th. The all-important Miss Chinatown pageant and coronation ball is on February 3 and the Chinese New Year parade runs over February 4 and 5, with the Chinatown YMCA run wrapping things up on March 5.

New York City, NY
Photograph: Filip Wolak

2. New York City, NY

Second only in size and scope to San Fransisco, the biggest and best offering on the east coast can be found in Manhattan in New York City. That said, you'll more than likely be able to find a ton of other Lunar New Year celebrations happening throughout the NYC and Jersey City areas. Chinatown is located in the best part of town, Lower Manhattan, and the event has an incredible street party vibe, with performance artists and vendors helping keep everyone warm and energized. Another good spot will be in Queens, where a large big Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese community resides.

Boston, MA
Photograph: Courtesy Boston Discovery Guide

3. Boston, MA

After San Fransisco and New York City, the third largest Chinatown neighborhood in the U.S. is in Boston and consequently, the celebration of Lunar New Year is a large-scale affair, to say the least. Much like the other two epicenters of Asian culture mentioned here, there is a multitude of events planned, including the traditional lion dance, dim sum cooking classes, live music, a beauty pageant, as well as various arts and craft demonstrations. The main event usually starts around 10am and continues until about 3pm, beginning in Phillips Square and meandering its way through Chinatown, which becomes a pedestrian-only area to make way for the festivities.

Houston, TX
Photograph: Courtesy Visit Houston

4. Houston, TX

Space City isn't the typical major metropolitan center you might associate with Chinese New Year celebrations, but that assumption couldn't be further from the truth. While the specifics weren't available at the time of writing, in years past, festivities have included parades, a street party vibe and marching bands. Both the city’s Chinese Community Center and Asian Society almost always have a big part to play in organizing the celebrations that often take place in Houston's Asiatown district, which itself is well worth a visit. The institution regularly hosts artistic, educational and business-oriented events and exhibitions aimed to help showcase and celebrate the diverse culture of the city’s Asian American community.

Disneyland | Anaheim, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Disney

5. Disneyland | Anaheim, CA

Celebrations in the House of Mouse are back and three times daily: From January 12, 2023, to February 4, 2023, a parade of musicians and traditional dancers will join all your favorite Disney characters in a procession from Pixar Pier Gate to Paradise Gardens Obelisk. Moreover, themed arts and crafts opportunities for children, plus a special Lunar New Year Market and event-themed menus will also be available. The parade is free to visitors of the park...as you'd expect after having mortgaged your home for park tickets.

Spokane, WA
Photograph: Courtesy Spokane's United We Stand

6. Spokane, WA

The annual Spokane Lunar New Year is back after...er, 89 years! Back then, a newspaper reporter for The Morning Review wrote, "Thousands of crackers were fired, bombs exploded, and Chinese rockets were sent heavenward. Hundreds of people, attracted by the noise, blocked the streets." Much importance is being placed on this event in 2023 as it very deliberately aims to unite Spokane's Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander communities. Festivities begin at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The evening show will feature traditional Chinese folk dances, Chinese Choir, Taichi, Peking Opera, Lion Dance, Chinese music and Instruments. The same afternoon will see a free admission culture fair with many family activities, including Chinese calligraphy and painting, a Lunar New Year photo booth, cuisine sampling and many cultural booths.

Chicago, IL
Photograph: Anthony Soave

7. Chicago, IL

Ring in the Lunar New Year in the Windy City! This year, Chicago is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit from January 22 through February 5, 2023. Enjoy colorful parades, cultural celebrations, dining specials, shopping offers and more. The main parade will begin at 1pm at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue and travel north on Wentworth, featuring traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, colorful floats, marching bands and marching groups. Plus, the annual Argyle Street parade is back, featuring community groups, cultural institutions, dancers and performers. And as an extra, added bonus, there is a Taste of Chinatown Walking Tour that's a perfect sampling of Chicago’s diverse Chinatown neighborhood, with bites from all types of regional cuisines.

Philadelphia, PA
Photograph: Courtesy Discover Philadelphia

8. Philadelphia, PA

The City of Brotherly Love is yet another surprising source of fun, frolics and festivities celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year and the party goes way beyond just Chinatown as libraries, museums and other establishments across the city host themed events. The two top draws, though, are the Chinatown Midnight Lion Dance and the Chinatown Daytime Lion Dance. The former kicks off at 1000 Race Street at 11:30pm and runs through to 1am. The latter starts at 11am and runs through to 3pm. The start point is the intersection of N 10th and Race Street. Both parades are free of charge. There are also seasonal events to celebrate the holiday being held at Reading Terminal Market, Penn Museum and Elmwood Park Zoo.

