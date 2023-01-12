Most of America will celebrate New Year on the night of December 31, but that's all based on the Gregorian calendar, which is the calendar used today in most parts of the world. It was introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII as a modification of, and replacement for, the Julian calendar. However, civilizations thousands of years older than the murdering horde that invaded the continental United States in the early 17th century and even older than the European societies from whence they came, have been celebrating New Year based on an entirely different calendar.

It's based on the lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar and so Lunar New Year is celebrated. Often this is referred to as "Chinese New Year" since this tradition is still observed within Chinese culture and communities all over the world. However, "Lunar New Year" is a more general term and encompasses all cultures that celebrate a new year according to a lunar calendar and includes East Asian countries like China and others influenced by Chinese cultures like Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

So, the practical upshot is that we get to celebrate New Year twice! And no one is going to turn that opportunity down. On the lunar calendar, the first day of the month begins during the new moon. Because of this, the Chinese New Year falls on different dates each year. However, it always falls between January 21 and February 21.

For 2023, it falls on Sunday, January 22 and we will leave the year of the tiger and begin the year of the rabbit. And just about every major metropolitan city within the U.S., thankfully, has a Chinese community. So here's our guide on the best places throughout the country to celebrate Lunar New Year with fellow folk from different nations.

