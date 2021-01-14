The best things to do for Lunar New Year (a.k.a. Chinese New Year)

It's time to celebrate the new year (again)! Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year) is here to lift us up with new beginnings. Usually, the celebration includes bursting firecrackers, lion dances and delicious cuisine, but this year will be different. Chinatown's Firecracker Ceremony Chinese New Year Parade, which are some of the best events in February, have been postponed until late in 2021 when people are able to gather in bigger numbers. Until then, you can sit back and fill your belly with amazing cuisine from one of the best Chinese restaurants in NYC.

