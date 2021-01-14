The best things to do for Lunar New Year (a.k.a. Chinese New Year)
Ring in the Year of the Ox with these fun and colorful cultural events in NYC
It's time to celebrate the new year (again)! Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year) is here to lift us up with new beginnings. Usually, the celebration includes bursting firecrackers, lion dances and delicious cuisine, but this year will be different. Chinatown's Firecracker Ceremony Chinese New Year Parade, which are some of the best events in February, have been postponed until late in 2021 when people are able to gather in bigger numbers. Until then, you can sit back and fill your belly with amazing cuisine from one of the best Chinese restaurants in NYC.
Things to do for Lunar New Year
Losar Family Day
Celebrate Losar, the Himalayan New Year, with an afternoon of art and fun online. You'll learn about traditional Losar celebrations and the wise and determined Metal Ox. Join virtually to make your own ox horns using tinfoil, paint with flour to create your own lucky symbols, construct prayer flags with your own intentions, and learn how to make Khapsey pastries from the Rubin Museum’s Tashi Chodron. Children from the YindaYin School in Jackson Heights will also perform a traditional Tibetan dance.
Lunar New Year Bazaar
The Queens crowd gets down for the Year of the Ox with an online bazaar featuring martial arts, performers, crafts and yummy Chinese food, including traditional dances by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a new Chinese hand puppet production by Chinese Theatre Works, paper-cutting, classic new year dish demonstrations, and more, offering different ways for audiences to connect to this most important holiday. It'll be streamed live on YouTube.
Lunar New Year with the Smithsonian American Art Museum
Ring in the Year of the Ox with the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Chinese Cultural Institute, and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America through streamed video performances and demonstrations of traditional Chinese crafts and Lunar New Year traditions. Make sure to visit the museum's SAAM Family Zone online for crafts, coloring pages, videos and other activities.
Looking for some grub?
Check out the best restaurants for dim sum in NYC
Gather a crew to feast on a midday Chinese meal. Here are the best spots for dim sum that NYC has to offer.
The best Chinese restaurants in NYC
New York has a long lineage of Chinese restaurants showcasing the culinary traditions of nearly every province in China, as well as the fusion fare created by immigrants in the United States. Whether you're looking to sample fiery Szechuan fare or experience a classic weekend dim sum brunch, the city has got you covered. From white-clothed Midtown restaurants to hole-in-the-wall Chinatown restaurants, find the best Chinese restaurant NYC has to offer.
The very best dumplings in NYC
No need to stick to one borough—the best dumplings in NYC can be eaten throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Head downtown to get your soup dumpling fix at one of the best Chinatown restaurants in the city. Exploring new neighborhoods? Take the train to Sunset Park for some of the best dim sum outside Hong Kong. And if you're really on a budget, there are plenty of options for cheap dumplings along the way.
The best Chinese bakeries in NYC
New Yorks Chinatown is packed with amazing dim sum restaurants, fun-loving karaoke bars and top-notch Chinese bakeries offering a dizzying array of pastries. Most are known for one exceptional item, however, whether thats a buttery egg tart, a fluffy sponge cake or a lotus-filled hopia. It doesnt get much sweeter than this.