1. Bethlehem, PA
It's not just the name Bethlehem that led this community to adopt the moniker Christmas City; the quaint Pennsylvania town is known for getting dressed to the nines each holiday season. Bethlehem's annual Christkindlmarkt is a heartwarming holiday event with live Christmas music and artisan vendors. While in town, stop by the nearby Lehigh Valley Zoo for their annual Winter Light Spectacular, which features more than 1.2 million brightly shining bulbs. For even more holiday spirit, drive about an hour to the famed Koziar's Christmas Village, which has operated for over 75 years.