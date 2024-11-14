The age-old saying really does hold true: The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. Soak up the holly, jolly vibes at one—or more!—of our favorite Christmas cities across the U.S., which out all the stops to deck the halls (ehr, streets) in dazzling decor and offer plenty of holiday cheer via a slew of special events and activities. Take North Pole, Alaska, for instance: At this aptly named city, visitors can check out the world's largest Santa and walk down Kris Kringle Drive, outfitted with candy cane-striped street lights. Alternatively, make a beeline for Santa Claus, Indiana (yes, that's really the name), where local "elves" volunteer at the post office to answer buckets full of children's letters to Santa every year. Other must-visit locales include a seaside New England city with a rich history and a charming South Carolina mountain town, to name a few— all of which offer festive programming, be it magical Christmas markets, impressive Christmas light displays or must-visit Christmas stores. For a fun-filled holiday escape, keep reading to discover our favorite Christmas cities in the U.S