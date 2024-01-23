America's coolest indoor botanical gardens and green spaces

1. Phipps Conservatory | Pittsburgh, PA
Opened in 1893, the Victorian-era Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh is enormous—you could spend a whole day exploring the glass-enclosed structure, with 14 distinct rooms featuring horticulture from around the globe. The entrance to the Palm Court offers a grand welcome, with its high glass peaks and lush plant life punctuated by glass installations by Dale Chihuly. Home to some of the oldest "flower shows" in the world, no trip here is the same as curators consistently swap out exhibits and organize events year-round. In the fall and winter, kids cheer on miniature trains winding through the plants during the "Garden Railroad" exhibit. In the spring, the Butterfly Forest draws visitors eager to watch the creatures break free of their chrysalises. A self-guided tour will take you about 90 minutes, but you’ll likely want to stop and linger as you take in rooms modeled after Japanese courtyards, perfectly manicured French gardens and tropical jungles.