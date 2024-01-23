America's coolest indoor botanical gardens and green spaces

Winter can be lovely in its own way, but after enough time enduring the bitter cold, it’s natural to fantasize about a warm day in the tropics. So, if you're craving a break from winter's icy grip—dominated by grey skies, bare trees and frozen-over flowers—your nearest indoor green space is a perfect respite from the seasonal blues.

Across America, stunning greenhouses (often called conservatories) are packed with lush and exotic plants, serving as attractions for visitors and community gathering places for locals. These serene and often over-the-top sanctuaries are in full bloom year-round, offering vibrant colors, lush foliage, and tropical flora to give you an instant mood lift.

A significant number of U.S. conservatories date back to the late 19th century and are Victorian-styled, situated within America's public parks—from the Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh to the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco. Exhibits feature delicate orchids to towering cacti, and most attractions offer year-round events, classes, and seasonal flower shows. So whether you're looking to escape the winter chill, connect with nature or simply take some photos in front of an amazing backdrop, these lush indoor green spaces will leave you feeling refreshed and like you've been whisked away to a faraway tropical oasis.